'Gargi': Sai Pallavi Visits Chennai & Hyderabad Theatres Post Success; Interacts With Fans

After South star Sai Pallavi secretly visited a theatre to experience Mahesh Babu’s on-screen persona in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the star recently visited various theatres to promote her latest release, Gargi. Sai Pallavi's hard-hitting performances in the film has been receiving overwhelming reviews from critics and audiences alike.

After the release of her latest film, Gargi which hit the theatres on July 15, the fans have been quite thrilled to watch the actor taking on the pivotal role in the social drama which focuses on child abuse. The women-centric film, which is solely run by Sai Pallavi, opened to some positive responses from the movie buffs. Going as per the reviews, the film is garnering a terrific response from fans for the storyline as well as the flawless performance put forth by the stellar cast.

Sai Pallavi visits theatres to thank fans post Gargi's success

After the film's release, overwhelmed and grateful for all the love and kind words that she has been receiving, Sai Pallavi has been visiting various temples and theatres in a bid to thank her fans and moviegoers for their abundant love. Recently, Pallavi also visited many theatres in Chennai and Hyderabad and partook in the screening.



During her visit, the actor interacted with the audience, who welcomed her with cheer. She was accompanied by director Gautham Ramachandran. The audience congratulated Pallavi and Gautham for making a sensitive film on child sexual abuse while rooting for her stellar performances in the gritty drama.

Videos from the cinema halls have gone viral on social media depicting the terrific response of cinephiles to Gargi. Gargi was presented by Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainments. Sharing posters of Gargi, Suriya wrote, "Thank you for the overwhelming welcome for #Gargi - For Jo & me, it’s such a well-written, well-made film to be remembered for a long time! As a team very touched by the love & respect from Press, Media, well-wishers & audience. Kudos to @sai_pallavi92 @kaaliactor @prgautham83 (sic)."

The film written by Gautham Ramachandran revolves around a school teacher named Gargi who is from a middle-class family. In a series of unfortunate events, her family's life turns upside down after her father gets arrested for an incident that took place in their neighbourhood.

