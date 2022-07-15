‘Gargi’ Twitter Review: Fans Laud Sai Pallavi's Acting, Call Her 'powerhouse Performer'

South actor Sai Pallavi is all ready to keep fans on the edge of their seats with her latest courtroom drama Gargi, which is slated to hit the big screen on July 15, 2022. Gargi is an intense drama about a woman who is fighting for justice. Based on real incidents, the film will chronicle the story of a daughter who goes to every extent to free her father from sexual assault charges. After watching the gripping drama, the south diva's fans took to their social media handles to express their thoughts and opinions on the film.

Gargi Twitter Review

The women-centric film which is solely run by Sai Pallavi opened to some positive responses from the movie buffs. Going as per the reviews, the film is receiving a terrific response from fans for the storyline and the stellar cast's flawless performance. Many even called it a 'must watch.' Some also felt that Sai Pallavi did a 'phenomenal' job in Gargi.

One of the fans wrote, "#Gargi starring @Sai_Pallavi92 is one of the finest Tamil movies ever made. In terms of writing, staging, screenplay, direction, and performances, Gargi works absolute wonders! I strongly recommend a run to the theatres for this one. The best movie I’ve seen in 2022! #SaiPallavi"

Take a look at other fans' reactions:

#Gargi starring @Sai_Pallavi92 is one of the finest Tamil movies ever made. In terms of writing, staging, screenplay, direction and performances, Gargi works absolute wonders! I strongly recommend a run to the theatres for this one. The best movie I’ve seen in 2022! #SaiPallavi — Chakara Rajan (@chakara_17) July 15, 2022

#gargi is yet another movie that showcases why Sai Pallavi is one of the finest actresses of the country. Her mere presence is so so pleasant to watch. She did a wonderful job. The movie, despite having few dull moments is a good watch. Sai Pallavi ❤️ #saipallavi #telugu #tamil — couchandcinema (@couchandcinema) July 15, 2022

#SaiPallavi's phenomenal performance and the #GovindVasantha score enabled the audience feel every emotion.



Kudos to @prgautham83 who made a sincere effort on a sensitive subject🙏🙏



Every frame of the movie is loaded with emotion, & it takes a while for it to sink in🔥#Gargi pic.twitter.com/Pu5JLMihKS — 🫴𝐏𝐬𝐲𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐰🕊️ (@Wishnuvv) July 15, 2022

A courtroom drama that will move you in so many ways and a subject that has to be spoken about, and be educated about make this masterpiece that is #Gargi



Rating 5/5 — Prasanna Balakrishnan (@PrasannaBalakr2) July 15, 2022

#SaiPallavi Don't underestimate the audience,we love content movie more thn masala n dumb movies #Gargi the best of 2022 @Sai_Pallavi92 best actress of India no doubt,fast gv her the National Award,can challenge no actress can b Gargi,only Sai Pallavi @Mayuri33041680 pic.twitter.com/qeVaAdRAOe — kiranrj19 (@Kiranrj19) July 15, 2022

#SaiPallavi she is a wonderful actress and a powerhouse performer #Gargi — DR NITIN CHAUBE (@drnitinchaube) July 15, 2022

More about Gargi

Gargi is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran. Produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramachandran, the film was released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The film revolves around a school teacher named Gargi who is from a middle-class family. In a series of unfortunate events, her family's life turns upside down after her father gets arrested for an incident that took place in their neighbourhood.

Image: Twitter/@SwayamD71945083, Instagram/@saipallavi.senthamarai