‘Gargi’ Twitter Review: Fans Laud Sai Pallavi's Acting, Call Her 'powerhouse Performer'

Popular actor Sai Pallavi's much-awaited film 'Gargi' recently hit the theatres on July 15, 2022. Check out here how fans are reacting to it.

Gargi

South actor Sai Pallavi is all ready to keep fans on the edge of their seats with her latest courtroom drama Gargi, which is slated to hit the big screen on July 15, 2022. Gargi is an intense drama about a woman who is fighting for justice. Based on real incidents, the film will chronicle the story of a daughter who goes to every extent to free her father from sexual assault charges. After watching the gripping drama, the south diva's fans took to their social media handles to express their thoughts and opinions on the film.

Gargi Twitter Review

The women-centric film which is solely run by Sai Pallavi opened to some positive responses from the movie buffs. Going as per the reviews, the film is receiving a terrific response from fans for the storyline and the stellar cast's flawless performance. Many even called it a 'must watch.' Some also felt that Sai Pallavi did a 'phenomenal' job in Gargi.

One of the fans wrote, "#Gargi starring @Sai_Pallavi92 is one of the finest Tamil movies ever made. In terms of writing, staging, screenplay, direction, and performances, Gargi works absolute wonders! I strongly recommend a run to the theatres for this one. The best movie I’ve seen in 2022! #SaiPallavi" 

Take a look at other fans' reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

More about Gargi

Gargi is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran. Produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramachandran, the film was released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The film revolves around a school teacher named Gargi who is from a middle-class family. In a series of unfortunate events, her family's life turns upside down after her father gets arrested for an incident that took place in their neighbourhood. 

