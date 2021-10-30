Gautam Kitchlu Pens Heartwarming Note For Wife Kajal Aggarwal On 1st Wedding Anniversary

Celebrity couple Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are ringing their first wedding anniversary today. On this special occasion, the pair has dropped adorable pictures with each other. Actor Kajal Aggarwal penned a ROFL caption as she dropped the snap.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu celebrate 1st wedding anniversary

Taking to the photo-sharing site, actor Kajal Aggarwal dropped a snap where she and her hubby, Gautam can be seen twinning in black outfits. The actor look gorgeous in a plain blain outfit with a slit, while Gautam donned a matching plain shirt. The lovebirds sat together and flashed their genuine smiles. As for the caption, Kajal wrote, "I love you even when you whisper in the middle of the night “are you awake? I need to show you this dog video” Happy 1st anniversary from the best thing that ever happened to YOU! @kitchlug."

As soon as the post was up on the internet, Gautam was quick to reply, "Have to love those 🐶 videos" with a winking face emoticon. Several fans and followers as well dropped congratulatory messages and red hearts. Gautam as well took to his Insta handle and posted a candid snap where the couple can be seen lost in each other's eyes. Sharing the snap, Gautam wrote, "Happy 1st Anniversary my love. I don’t know how this year has flown by, but it’s been the most amazing new chapter of my life. Life’s easier when your BFF, 4 AM friend, workout buddy and travel partner is ONE. Super excited for what lies ahead :-)"

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot on October 30 in an intimate ceremony with only immediate family members in attendance. The wedding took place in Mumbai. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot on October 30, 2020. As she announced her wedding on Instagram she wrote that they strictly followed COVID protocols, Aggarwal wrote "Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However, we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that we're able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kajal will next be seen in the much-awaited film, Uma. The film also stars Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara, Ayoshi Talukdar, and Kiaan Sharma. The film is extensively shot in Kolkata.

Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial