Gautami Deshpande To Sonalee Kulkarni, Weekend Round-up Of Your Favourite Marathi Celebs

The weekend saw several Marathi actors posting about their fun activities on their social media. Over the weekend, people celebrated the auspicious occasion of Easter while some enjoyed the hot breeze of the Summer days. Here are the top 5 Marathi actors, from Sonalee Kulkarni to Sharad Kelkar, with their weekend posts on Instagram.

Sonalee Kulkarni

Mitwaa actress Sonalee Kulkarni's Instagram post on Sunday stole the hearts of her fans. The actress sported a sleeveless red and white striped sundress for Easter morning. Paired with white sandal, the actress created many fun and quirky poses for the photoshoot. The actress was clicked by Shashank Sane, a Pune-based photographer. Sonalee Kulkarni's Instagram photo vibes were matched by Fazilpuria's Chull featuring Badshah playing in the background as she wished her fans a happy Easter in the caption.

Prarthana Behere

What's Up Lagna actress Prarthana Behere took to her Instagram to share multiple posts over the weekend. Prarthana Behere's Instagram post on Saturday showed her no-makeup look as she filmed herself enjoying the summer breeze by her balcony, reading Jay Shetty's book. Prarthana posted a sweet video on Sunday where she dressed traditionally to flaunt her jewelry collection. She captioned the post writing 'Sunday celebration'.

Ankush Chaudhari

Marathi actor Ankush Chaudhari took to his Instagram to share a throwback video of the song from his movie Yanda Kartavya Aahe released in 2008. The music video called 'Aabhas ha' was a major hit when the movie was released as the couple's chemistry was liked by the audience. Ankush reposted the video with the caption reading 'whenever you hear this song, you will feel just how romantic Ankush is'.

Siddarth Jadhav

Bakula Namdev Ghotale actor Siddharth Jadhav treated his fans over the weekend with a video of him hitting a six in CCL. Siddharth wrote in the caption that there are two moments very special to him, one was when M.S Dhoni hit a six in World Cup and the other was the 'Veer Marathi' moment in the video where he hit a six over the stadium. He shared the video to celebrate the completion of 10 years since the Indian Cricket team won the 2011 World Cup.

Sharad Kelkar

Laxmii actor Sharad Kelkar took to his Instagram to share a video on Sunday morning. In the video, the actor can be seen casually strolling on a boat in the middle of the sea. Sporting a black shirt with a pair of sunglasses, the slo-mo video was paired with AP Dhillon, Gminxr, Gurinder Gill, Shinda Kahlon's song Brown Munde. Sharad captioned the post writing 'Sundaying..'.

Gautami Deshpande

Majha Hoshil Na actress Gautami Deshpande took to her social media to announce some exciting news with her fans. Filled with joy and honour, the actress shared a picture of her holding up two trophies from her recent wins on the Zee Marathi Awards ceremony. In the long caption, Gautami thanked everyone including her co-stars and family for supporting her and loving her as ‘Sai’ in Majha Hoshil Na. Gautami Deshpande's awards for the serial included Best serial, Best Kutumb, Best Jodi, Best actress, Best character role, Best Bhavana, and Best Sasre at the award ceremony.

Promo Pic Credit: Gautami Deshpande, Soanlee Kularni and Prarthana Behere IG