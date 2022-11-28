Gautham Karthik And Manjima Mohan Tie The Knot In Chennai; First Photos From Wedding Out

After dating each other for three years, actors Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Monday, November 28, in Chennai. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of close family members and friends. Soon after their nuptials, the newlyweds shared beautiful pictures from their dreamy wedding on their social media handles.

Taking to their Instagram handles, Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan dropped the first photos from their private wedding ceremony. The bride and groom seemingly twinned in off-white ensembles. While the Kadal actor wore a shirt and a veshti, Majima donned a beautiful saree. Sharing the photos, the couple promised to be together "Now and forever."

The couple's fans showered them with best wishes and love on the post. A fan wrote, "Happy married life Anna & anni," while another penned, "congratulations you two."

Take a look at their photos.

Gautham Karthik confirms his relationship with Manjima Mohan

Last month, Gautham Karthik confirmed his longtime relationship with Manjima Mohan in a mushy IG post. The actor shared a series of romantic pictures with Mohan and penned a heart-touching note about their special bond. He wrote, "What happens when the right person comes into your life? Most people would say that you would be filled with love the moment you set your eyes on them, your stomach will feel like there are butterflies flying around inside your heart would sing for joy etc...etc."

The Tamil actor further shared details about their journey, which began with "arguing and bickering" and shared how their bond grew stronger over time. He further mentioned, "'Love' is sufficient to describe the bond you have created for us. I know that with you by my side, I can face anything that life can throw at me. I'm extremely grateful that you have chosen to share this special bond with me my love. Now let me do my part by making sure I earn your love every day and nurture and grow this bond till the very end! I love you with all of my heart! I can't wait for us to start our journey together as one!"

