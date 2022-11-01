Gautham Karthik Confirms He's Dating Manjima Mohan; Says 'love You With All My Heart'

Actor Gautham Karthik has finally confirmed his relationship with Manjima Mohan by sharing a trail of the couple's photos on social media alongside a special message. The Kadal star highlighted how their relationship has evolved from friendship to companionship, while also thanking Manjima for supporting him at his worst. The actor further expressed how much he loves her, adding that he can't wait to start their 'journey as one'. For the unversed, the couple has worked together in Devarattam, which was released in 2019.

Gautham Karthik Confirms Relationship With Manjima Mohan

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karthik shared a series of mushy pictures with Manjima and mentioned, "What happens when the right person comes into your life? Most people would say that you would be filled with love the moment you set your eyes on them, your stomach will feel like there are butterflies flying around inside your heart would sing for joy etc...etc."

He then shared details about how their journey started from 'arguing and bickering; and how their 'bond grew stronger over time and they came extremely close'.

He further mentioned, "'Love' is sufficient to describe the bond you have created for us. I know that with you by my side, I can face anything that life can throw at me. I'm extremely grateful that you have chosen to share this special bond with me my love.

Now let me do my part by making sure I earn your love every day and nurture and grow this bond till the very end! I love you with all of my heart! I can't wait for us to start our journey together as one!" Take a look.

Manjima also gave a shoutout to Gautham on her Instagram handle, calling the latter her 'guardian angel' who changed her perspective on life. "Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favorite everything," she added.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @GAUTHAMRAMKARTHIK)