Gautham Menon Reviews 'Mandela'; Praises Yogi Babu And Director Madonne Ashwin

Indian director, producer, screenwriter and actor, Gautham Menon is known for his works in South Indian cinema. He is also the recipient of the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film in Tamil. The director recently shared his review about the latest Tamil-language film Mandela. Read further for Gautham Menon's review.

Director Gautham Menon recently took to his Twitter handle to share his review after watching the Tamil film, Mandela. The director also praised the director of the film Madonne Ashwin and actor Yogi Babu. In his tweet, Gautham Menon wrote 'What a warm, humorous, brilliant film. Mandela! Big round of applause to @madonneashwin & the smashing Yogi Babu with whom I can’t wait to work with. Special mention to Sheela Rajkumar& the rest of the amazing cast. Loved the Music by Bharath Shankar & Vidhu’s visuals. Salute!'.

The director's followers agreed with his Mandela review. Many of them even shared their own review of the film. One of the Twitter users wrote 'It's really good & enjoyed the film with the family. Nice ending & smile won the people heart'. Another user wrote 'Yes sir. Simple, humorous and lovely movie. Kudos to the team!' while replying to Gautham Menon.

Details about Mandela

The story of the film Mandela revolves around a panchayat election in a village where the fate of the two political parties depends on a barber's vote. The film is directed and written by debutant Madonne Ashwin while S. Sashikanth and Ramachandra have produced the film. Mandela cast Yogi Babu as Nelson Mandela, Sangili Murugan, Sheela Rajkumar as Thenmozhi, Kanna Ravi as Mathi, and G. M. Sundar as Rathnam. Mandela release date was April 4, 2021.

Yogi Babu played the lead role in the film. The actor's performance is winning hearts in the Tamil cinema. Yogi Babu is known for his comic timings in his films. Yogi Babu's movies include Gurkha, Trip, Pariyerum Perumal, Dharmaprabhu, Kolamavu Kokila, Cocktail, Aandavan Kattalai, Zombie, Panni Kutty, Comali, Bigil, and Sarkar. The actor is a three-time winner of the Ananda Vikatan Award.

