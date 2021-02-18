Gauthami Nair, Actor & Neurologist Gets Covid-19 Vaccine; Shares Experience On Instagram

Malayalam actress and Neurologist Gauthami Nair was tested positive for Covid-19 in September 2020. The actress has recovered from the virus and since she is a part of the front line workers, received the Covid-19 recently. Gauthami took to her social media to share the news with her fans and followers with an IGTV video in which she also talks about her experience after getting the vaccine.

Also Read: COVID-19: UN Chief Asks World To Reverse 'unfair & Unequal' Distribution Of Vaccine

Gauthami Nair Gets Covid-19 Vaccine

The actress took to Instagram to share a video retelling her experiences along with sharing the news of getting vaccinated from Covid. The video was captioned, "My Covid vaccine experience. Brace yourself it’s a long one." In the 4 minute video, Gauthami says, " It's almost been a year since our lives changed due to the lockdown and the impending virus. Since she works in a hospital, the actress had to go in 28 days quarantine in March last year as a doctor from her hospital was tested positive in early March and was one of the first doctors to get the virus."

The actress said that she understood the actual meaning and value of mental health when she was in complete isolation during those 28 days. Talking about herself testing positive with the virus, Gauthami said that though it was difficult she did not face any major symptoms though she had viral fever and severe headache during the time. The actress added that she still gets those migraines time and again post-recovery and also faces weight gain issues.

Also Read: COVID-19: 209 New Cases In Nashik

Gauthami Shares Aftereffects of Vaccine

Since there has been a lot of speculation regarding the after-effects of the Covid-19 vaccine, Gauthami shares how she felt so that people are aware. The actress says, “I was fine after taking it, but after lunch, I felt a bit disoriented. The events from that day are a bit hazy and I was feeling a bit physically weak. The next day too I had a headache." The doctors had advised her to take paracetamol as headaches are common after getting the vaccine.

Talking about her fellow colleagues who also received the vaccine Gauthami explained, “My colleagues experienced different symptoms like fever or body pain, but it lasted only a day. The next day everybody was fine and returned to work.” Gauthami will get a booster shot 28 days later. The actress ended the video by telling her fans that they can get in touch with her if they have any questions or doubts regarding the Covid-19 vaccine.

Also Read: COVID-19: New Risk-prediction Model Helps In Identifying People More Prone To Virus

Watch Gauthami Nair's video here:

Gauthami's fans were very happy that Gauthami took time out of her schedule to record a video to spread awareness about the vaccine. Her users thanked her in the comment sections while some dropped in questions that they had about the vaccine. Take a look at the comments on Gauthami Nair's videos below:

Also Read: UK To Begin World-first Human Trials To Study COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.