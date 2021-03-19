'Geetha Govindam' Box Office Collection: See Lifetime Earnings Of Vijay And Rashmika Film

Geetha Govindam is a popular Telugu language movie that released on August 15, 2018. The Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was written and directed by Parasuram. The film was produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner of Geetha Arts Pictures. Geetha Govindam traced the story of Vijay Deverakonda's character, a college professor, who tries to woo an independent and fierce woman, portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna. However, they are subjected to a lot of hurdles in their paths. The movie was a big success at the box office. Read on to know more about the lifetime Geetha Govindam box office collection.

About Geetha Govindam box office collection

Geetha Govindam box office earnings are recorded to be at Rs 127.80 crore (lifetime). As reported in Hans India, here's a look at the box office collections across Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: The film collected Rs 19.77 crore in Nizam area, Rs 6.6 crore in Vizag, Rs 4 crore in East, Rs 3.19 crore in West, Rs 3.51 crore in Krishna, Rs 3.75 crore in Guntur, Rs 1.74 crore in Nellore and Rs 7.2 crore in Ceded. In total, the film collected a distributor share of Rs 49.5 crore in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The film collected Rs 6.8 crore in the state of Karnataka, Rs 2.13 crore in Tamil Nadu and Rs 9.81 crore at the overseas box office. While the rest of the India collections amount to Rs 2.48 crore and Rs 55 lakhs is the overflows. The final closing share worldwide is at Rs 70 crore and the finals gross collection of the film is Rs 127.80 crore.



The film beat Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu, Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam and Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati, to become the highest profit earning Telugu film of the year 2018. The Parasuram directed movie is reported to have recovered 470.67% of their investments since they made the film with a reported budget of Rs 5 crore.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also featured actors like Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Nagendra Babu in the supporting roles. Take a look at Geetha Govindam teaser below.