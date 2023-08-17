Geethanjali Actress Girija Shettar To Return To Films After 20 Years With A Kannada Movie

Girija Shettar, noted for her role in Mani Ratnam’s epic romance Geethanjali (1989), might be planning a return to the silver screen. The British actress predominantly worked in the South Indian industry. But she was not seen in any film or TV show for two decades.

Girija Shettar was last seen on the screen in 2003.

It was a cameo appearance in the film Tujhe Meri Kasam.

The actress was born in Essex to a Kannada family.

Is Girija Shettar coming back on screen?



Girija Shettar received widespread fame for Geethanjali. It was touted as one of the strongest performances by an actress at the time. Eventually, Shettar worked in several films but decided to take a break in 2003. After 20 years, the actress is gearing up for her comeback Kannada film.

Titled Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali, the makers shared its poster recently. Reports suggest that Shettar has a pivotal role in it. She will reportedly be portraying the role of a woman named Madhumitha, a single mother.



About Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali



In this Kannada-language movie, the main roles will be portrayed by Vihan, Ankita Amar, and Salmin Sheriff. The film has been in production for a considerable time, with its title being revealed on social media in August of the previous year. This romantic drama delves into the themes of solitude and the parting of lovers. Unfolding over the course of a decade, the narrative follows the central characters through their college years, life experiences, and eventual transition into adulthood.



Vihan, in a statement, said earlier that this role will allow him to go beyond simply acting. He added, “At the moment, all that I can say is that I have been given a solid role, as far as performance goes. I am overwhelmed to have been picked by Rakshit for his next production venture and am immensely thankful to the team for recognizing talent.”