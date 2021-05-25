Geetu Mohandas Voices Opinion Over Lakshadweep Row, Pleads "do Not Disturb Their Peace"

Moothon director Geetu Mohandas is the latest celeb to voice her opinion about Lakshadweep. Geetu took to Facebook and posted a message about the ongoing issues in the UT. Before the Moothon director, actor Prithviraj also spoke about the ongoing issues in Lakshadweep on social media and shared his personal experiences about his time while visiting the union territory.

Geetu Mohandas in her Facebook post talked about her experience of shooting Moothon in Lakshadweep. She wrote, “I shot Moothon in Lakshadweep. One of the most magical places with the most beautiful people I have ever met in my life. My heart goes out to each one who reached out to me. Their cries were desperate, real”.

Geetu further continued and wrote, “There is not much we can do apart from voicing our opinion collectively. Please do not disturb their peace, disrupt their ecosystem, their innocence. Not in the name of development. I hope it reaches the right ears”. She also added hashtags stating, ‘save Lakshadweep’ and ‘I stand with Lakshadweep’. Take a look at Geetu Mohandas’ Facebook post below.

As mentioned apart from Geetu, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran voiced his opinion about the rising tensions in the union territory. In his post, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, “My first memories of this gorgeous little group of islands are from a school excursion when I was in my 6th grade. I remember being in awe of the turquoise waters and the crystal-clear lagoons”. He then mentioned how he shot for his films Anarkali and Lucifer in Lakshadweep.

He then revealed that he has been getting messages from plenty of islanders to voice his opinion about the ongoing situation. Prithviraj Sukumaran said that he does not want to talk about the information that is already available online. Through his post he wanted people to know that whoever from the islands messaged him are not happy with the new laws and reforms that have been put into place. The South superstar wrote, “I strongly believe that any law, reform or amendment should never be for the land, but for the people of the land”. Take a look at Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram post about Lakshadweep below.

