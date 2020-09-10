Gentleman 2: KT Kunjumon To Produce Sequel To Arjun's Hit Film After 27 Years

Back in 1993, Arjun starred in the superhit vigilante action film Gentleman. The film was the directorial debut of S. Shankar and was produced by KT Kunjumon. In spite of the film's success, it never received a sequel. However, producer KT Kunjumon recently surprised fans by announcing Gentleman 2, a sequel to Gentleman after 27 years.

Gentleman 2 announced by producer KT Kunjumon nearly 27 years after the first film's release

Also Read | Did Akshay Kumar Just Spill Details Of Huma's Character In Bell Bottom?

Taking to social media, KT Kunjumon revealed that he was making a sequel to the mega-blockbuster Gentleman. The sequel, currently titled Gentleman 2, will be produced under the banner of Gentleman Film International. The upcoming movie will be released in three languages, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Right now, there is no official information about the actors who will be involved with the project. However, fans and entertainment portals have speculated that the movie will not only feature South Indian stars, but it will also rope in multiple renowned Bollywood actors. It is also uncertain whether Arjun will return to play a role in Gentleman 2. The director for Gentleman 2 has also not been announced yet. However, fans believe that Shankar will return to helm the project as the first movie was his directorial debut.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar on his family's take on his bell-bottom moustache look

Besides Arjun, the first Gentleman movie also starred Madhubala and Subhashri in prominent roles. The movie followed a Robin Hood-like protagonist who stole from the rich to give back to the poor. The movie dealt with topics like political corruption and the monetary nature of India's education system. The film was a massive success and is considered to be one of the best vigilante movies from Indian cinema.

Also Read | 'Salaam Namaste' To 'Dil Chahta Hai'; Preity Zinta's Movies For Fans To Binge-watch

The movie was so popular that it even received a Hindi remake of the same name. The remake released in 1994 and starred Chiranjeevi and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. Gentleman 2 will be producer KT Kunjumon's return to Indian cinema, as he has been inactive for over two decades. He last produced the movie Endrendrum Kadhal in 1999, which starred actors Vijay and Rambha in the lead roles.

Also Read | What Time Does Tiki Taka Release On Zee5? See Release Time, Trailer, Cast And More

[Promo Source: KT Kunjumon Twitter]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.