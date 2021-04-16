Last Updated:

George Maryan Spills The Beans On Rajinikanth's Role In 'Annaathe' Leaving Fans Elated

Actor George Maryan revealed some details about Rajinikanth's role in his upcoming film Annaatthe. Fans have expressed their joy over the news. Read here.

Written By
Nandini Iyengar
In Frame: Rajinikanth; Source: Rajinikanth Instagram

Source: Rajinikanth Instagram


Actor Rajinikanth's movie Annaatthe is one of the most anticipated films in the Tamil film industry. The movie was scheduled for a Pongal 2021 release but was postponed as the shooting was halted in December 2020 owing to a crew member testing positive for COVID-19. A few days ago, Sun Pictures released a photo of the ace veteran actor and the film's director Siva on the sets of the film indicating the filming has resumed. Now, actor George Maryan has an update for the fans of Thalaivar. 

Actor George Maryan reveals the details of Rajinikanth's role in Annaatthe

The role of Rajinikanth in Annaatthe has been kept under wraps. Except for the knowledge that he will be playing the lead in the film, no other details are out yet. Actor George Maryan, a famous comedian and actor in the South has revealed some details about Rajinikanth in Annaatthe. 

In a tweet, which is originally in Tamil, actor Geroge Maryan revealed that Rajinikanth will be essaying a comic role in the film. The role will make the fans of the ace actor revisit his earlier days. The fans of Darbar star lapped up the news and expressed their excitement about the film. 

One fan thanked George Maryan for giving updates about the film and Rajinikanth's role. The fan expressed their delight with heart-eyed emoji. Take a look here:

Another fan asked the question on everyone's mind. Voicing their curiosity, the fan commented asking for the first look poster of the film. With a fire emoji and V-sign emoji, the tweet was high on anticipation. 

Here we have another fan of Rajinikanth, who is out there praising the actor for his comic timing. In a straight forward manner, the user put forth their opinion. Let's have a look.

A question that has now become normal to ask when an actor is filming these days, the user addressed a query that might have come across many readers and fans. The user posted a question straight away. Some might also worry for the actor and the crew's health since a member tested positive not so long ago. 

Annaatthe's release is scheduled for November 2021 release, right around the time of the Diwali festival. In addition to Rajinikanth in the lead, Annaatthe's cast comprises of ace actors like Nayanthara, Khusbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Keerthy Suresh and George Maryan, among others. Directed by Siva, Annaatthe is a family entertainer film. D Imman has composed the music for Annaatthe. 

 

 

First Published:
