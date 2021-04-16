George Maryan Spills The Beans On Rajinikanth's Role In 'Annaathe' Leaving Fans Elated

Actor Rajinikanth's movie Annaatthe is one of the most anticipated films in the Tamil film industry. The movie was scheduled for a Pongal 2021 release but was postponed as the shooting was halted in December 2020 owing to a crew member testing positive for COVID-19. A few days ago, Sun Pictures released a photo of the ace veteran actor and the film's director Siva on the sets of the film indicating the filming has resumed. Now, actor George Maryan has an update for the fans of Thalaivar.

The role of Rajinikanth in Annaatthe has been kept under wraps. Except for the knowledge that he will be playing the lead in the film, no other details are out yet. Actor George Maryan, a famous comedian and actor in the South has revealed some details about Rajinikanth in Annaatthe.

In a tweet, which is originally in Tamil, actor Geroge Maryan revealed that Rajinikanth will be essaying a comic role in the film. The role will make the fans of the ace actor revisit his earlier days. The fans of Darbar star lapped up the news and expressed their excitement about the film.

Annaatthe's release is scheduled for November 2021 release, right around the time of the Diwali festival. In addition to Rajinikanth in the lead, Annaatthe's cast comprises of ace actors like Nayanthara, Khusbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Keerthy Suresh and George Maryan, among others. Directed by Siva, Annaatthe is a family entertainer film. D Imman has composed the music for Annaatthe.