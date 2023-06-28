Ghajini Actor Asin Slams 'baseless' News Of Her Divorce From Husband Rahul Sharma

Ghajini actor Asin Thottumkal recently reacted to the reports of her divorcing her husband Rahul Sharma. It was reported that the actor has deleted all her photos with her husband on Instagram amid divorce rumours. She took to her Instagram stories to clear the air.

3 things you need to know

Asin Thottumkal is married to businessman Rahul Sharma.

The couple tied the knot in 2016.

Asin and Rahul are parents to a daughter - Arin.

Asin Thottumkal slams reports of divorce

Asin, who is currently holidaying with her husband and family took to her Instagram story to react to the news of her divorce from husband Rahul. She wrote, "In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other, enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless 'NEWS'".

(Screengrab of Asin's Instagram story | Image: Asin Thottumkal/Instagram)

The actor also recalled the time when reports of her break up with Rahul made rounds amid wedding plans. She wrote. "Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up. Seriously?! Please do better."

(A photo of Asin with her husband Rahul Sharma | Image: Twitter)

The Ready actress further said that she is disappointed to have wasted five minutes of her wonderful holiday.

Asin removes photos with husband Rahul

Though Asin has dismissed her divorce rumours, she has removed (or archived) all her photos with Rahul Sharma except the picture she shared for the late Rishi Kapoor. This sparked rumours of the actor's possible divorce, which she clarified on June 28.

All about Asin-Rahul marriage

Asin, who made her acting debut in 2001, became a sought-after actress in the South industry. She also featured in the Bollywood films Ghajini and Ready, before she got married to businessman Rahul Sharma in 2016. The couple is now parents to a daughter Arin, who they welcomed in 2017.