'Ghajinikanth' Cast: Arya To Sayyeshaa; Know All Intriguing Details About The Characters

Directed by Santhosh P. Jayakumar, Ghajinikanth is a 2018 Tamil romantic-comedy movie. Bankrolled by K.E. Gnanavel Raja, the film is a remake of the 2015 Telugu film Bhale Bhale Magadivoy. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of an easily distracted youngster who goes to great length to make sure that his girlfriend and her family members do not find about his mental condition. Here’s taking a closer look at the cast of the film Ghajnikanth.

'Ghajinikanth' Cast:

Arya as Rajinikanth aka Ghajinikanth

Ghajinikanth cast features Arya as the lead protagonist who is born with a mental condition of forgetting things. He falls in love with a girl name Vandhana, however, he tries to hide his disability from her. Along with it, he is also competing with a wishes to marry Vandhana too.

Sayyeshaa as Vandhana

In the movie, Sayyeshaa is enacting the role of Vandhana. She is Rajini’s girlfriend who is totally unaware of his forgetfulness. Vandhana has a quite notorious nature who teases Rajini every now and then and also shares a great bond with him.

Aadukalam Narena & Uma Padmanabhan as Rajini’s parents

Aadukalam Narena & Uma Padmanabhan are essaying the role of Rajini’s parents in Ghajinikanth. Their son is a constant source of embarrassment to them. Due to their son’s mental condition, both are also unable to find a suitable match for him.

Sampath Raj as Sathyamoorthy

Ghajinikanth cast features Sampath Raj as Sathyamoorthy aka Vandhana’s father. In the film, Sathyamoorthy insults Rajini for his forgetful nature. However, later as fate would have it, he ends up falling love with his daughter.

Lijeesh as Inspector Ajay

Lijeesh is playing the character of Inspector Ajay in the film. He wishes to marry Sathyamoorthy’s daughter Vandhana. He also wants to expose Rajini’s truth to Vandhana’s family to cut him off from Vandhana’s life.

Upon its release, the movie was termed as a ‘Family-friendly comedy entertainer’ with ‘great scope for comedy’. The online database IMDb rated the movie with 5.3 stars out of 10. The music of this comedy flick was composed by Balamurali Balu.

