'Ghani': Makers Of Varun Tej-starrer Share Special Video Wishing Actor On Birthday; Watch

South star Varun Tej Konidela turned a year older today, January 19, 2022. The actor rang into his 32nd birthday and has been receiving warm wishes from friends, family and fans. A special birthday wish came from the makers of his upcoming film Ghani. The makers unveiled a special clip featuring the Varun Tej in a fierce avatar.

Taking to their Twitter handle, the production company Geetha Arts of the upcoming film Ghani unveiled a special clip featuring actor Varun Tej Konidela. The glimpse saw Varun Tej in a grey hoodie, entering a garage-like area while wrapping a bandaid on his hands. In the next frame. Varun Tej could be seen practising boxing on a pile of tyres in a pair of black shorts. The clip followed a series of fight sequences that promised gripping action in the film. At last, a clear glimpse of Varun Tej could be seen as he was in the middle of a fight and aggression was evident on his face. Sharing the link to the video birthday wish, the makers wrote, "Witness the 𝑷𝑶𝑾𝑬𝑹 𝑶𝑭 𝑮𝑯𝑨𝑵𝑰 Team #Ghani wishes Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej a very happy birthday!"

Ghani teaser

The makers of Ghani unveiled the intriguing first look of the sports-drama back in November 2021. The film's teaser began with an introduction of Varun Tej's Ghani, a boxer with a pumped-up body. His intro was then followed by a series of fight sequences. The snippet also gave a glimpse of the film's leading lady Saiee Majrekar, who will play Ghani's ladylove. Suniel Shetty and Jagaathi Babu could also be seen in the clip. While the teaser ignited excitement among the viewers, Ram Charan's voiceover stole the show. Moreover, Varun Tej's hard work for the film was surely evident in the clip.

Details about Ghani release date

Ghani is being helmed by Kiran Korrapati, while Allu Aravind is set to present it. The movie is being bankrolled by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby's company. Apart from Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar, the film also cast Suniel Shetty, Naresh, Jagapathi Babu, Nadhiya, Naveen Chandra and more. The film was initially set to arrive by late 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will now release on March 18, 2022.

