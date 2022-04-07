Popular actor Varun Tej is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited action flick titled Ghani, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 8, 2022. A day before its release, the makers released a power-packed action trailer of the film and piqued fans' interest in the upcoming movie. Apart from Varun, the film will also feature Saiee Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Naveen Chandra and others in integral roles.

The makers of the film shared the action trailer of the upcoming Varun Tej-starrer. The short clip saw the much-loved actor in the boxing ring as he took on the powerful role of a boxer. It saw all the blood, sweat and hard work that went behind him reaching where he is. The intense music in the background added to the impact that the action trailer had on viewers, who can't wait to watch the film on the big screen. The Ghani release date is scheduled for April 8 and it was earlier slated to release on February 25, 2022, but was postponed to avoid clashing with Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bheemla Nayak.

The recently released Ghani trailer gave fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the upcoming action flick. It saw the dilemmas, trials and tribulations Varun Tej's character goes through as he enters each boxing ring and finds himself in a do-or-die situation. The trailer also witnessed some adorable moments featuring Saiee Manjrekar, who is the female lead in the movie. Sharing the clip online, Varun wrote, "It's just a glimpse of the hard work we put in..hope you’ll like it!".

Varun Tej films

Apart from Ghani, Varun Tej will soon be seen in F3: Fun and Frustration as he takes on a pivotal role alongside Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada. The film is scheduled to release on May 27, 2022, and fans can't wait to see the Anil Ravipudi directorial. The film is touted to be a comedy family entertainer and will be the sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration.

