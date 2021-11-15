'Ghani': Teaser Of Varun Tej's Sports Drama Film Out; Watch Gripping Action Here

South actor Varun Tej Konidela is set to star in the much-awaited sports drama Ghani. Fans will see the actor in a toned and chiselled avatar in this upcoming movie. While fans have been waiting for the film for a long time now, the makers recently ignited their excitement with a promising teaser, which introduced Varun Tej all set for a power-packed performance.

The makers of Ghani recently unveiled the intriguing first look of the upcoming sports drama. The one minute nine seconds clip begins with the introduction of Varun Tej's Ghani, a boxer with a pumped-up body, followed by a series of fight sequences. The snippet also gave a glimpse of the film's leading lady Saiee Majrekar, who will play the ladylove of the protagonist. It also had some clips of Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu and various other actors stars. While the teaser's strong music and visuals stunned the viers, Ram Charan's voiceover as the narrator stole the show. Watch Ghani's first look here.

A day ago, Suniel Shetty introduced his and Kannada superstar Upendra's characters from the film. The two ace actors will play pivotal roles in the upcoming sports drama. While Suneil Shetty will portray Varun Tej's coach Vikramaditya, Upendra will essay Vijender Sinha. Sharing the news, Suniel Shetty wrote, "Introducing 'Vikramaditya' & 'Vijender Sinha' from the world of Ghani."

More about Ghani

Ghani is being helmed by Kirna Korrapati and Allu Aravind is set to present the film. The movie is being bankrolled by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. Last week, the makers also unveiled the film's cast. The upcoming flick will see Naresh, Tanikella Bharani, Nadhiya, Naveen Chandra, Jagapathi Babu and Saiee Manjrekar in supporting roles.

The lead actor Varun Tej has worked a lot on his body for the upcoming film. He has kept his fans updated with glimpses of his rigorous workout and weight training for the film. Last month, the filmmakers unveiled the Ghani Anthem, featuring Varun Tej being trained under Suniel Shetty. Sharing the anthem, the makers revealed they have put a lot of hard work into making the movie and wrote, "A lot of effort went into making this film."

Image: Instagram/@varunkonidela7