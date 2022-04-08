'Ghani' Twitter Review: Varun Tej-starrer Sports Drama Fails To Impress The Audience

Varun Tej is among the prominent Telugu actors who has gained massive popularity for his stellar acting skills. As the actor's latest flick, Ghani recently hit the screens, the fans were eager to watch the film in theatres and express their opinions on social media.

Varun Tej is best known for his notable movies namely Hands Up!, Mukunda, Tholi Prema, Fidaa, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, F2: Fun and Frustration, Gaddalakonda Ganesh among others. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, F3: Fun and Frustration which is scheduled to release theatrically on 27 May 2022.

Ghani Twitter Review

As the fans rushed to their nearby theatres to watch Varun Tej's highly-anticipated sports flick, Ghani, they began posting their reviews on Twitter while expressing their feelings on how much they liked the film. While one user was highly disappointed after watching the film another user mentioned that the film was slow-paced and was quite boring to watch.

Another user gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 and wrote that the film consisted of an outdated script with an age-old screenplay, poor dialogues, and direction. Some users also expressed their disappointment by dropping in sad and angry emojis on Twitter while some also stated that there was nothing thrilling in the film and even the narration was flat. Have a look at some Ghani Twitter reviews and see how the fans liked or didn't like the movie.

#Ghani

Below Par 1st Half

Expect interval Portion rest is slow paced and Boring@nimmaupendra Entry Was Good👍

Lot Depends on 2Nd Half

Huge Plus @MusicThaman

Anna Marana Mass BGM 👌@IAmVarunTej @SunielVShetty pic.twitter.com/G86LVNuKIe — Rajesh333 (@Rajesh33399) April 8, 2022

#Ghani : 1.5/5



Outdated Script

Age old screenplay

Terrible dialogues

Worst Direction — 𝗚𝗦𝗟🔔 (@urstrulysai25) April 8, 2022

#Ghani good first half ,👍 — S Narasimha Prasad (@SNarasimhaPras2) April 8, 2022

More about Ghani

Written and directed by Kiran Korrapati, the movie featured Varun Tej essaying the titular role of Abdul Ghani Usman aka Ghani alongside other prominent actors playing significant roles namely Saiee Manjrekar as Maya, Upendra as Vikramaditya, Jagapathi Babu as Eswarnath, Suniel Shetty as Vijender Sinha, Naveen Chandra as Aadi, Naresh, Tanikella Bharani among others. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on 25 February 2022 theatrically but got postponed and finally hit the screens on 8 April 2022.

