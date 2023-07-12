Ghost Teaser: Shiva Rajkumar Is At His Menacing Best In Intense Action Thriller

Shiva Rajkumar, who has been entertaining fans for the past 37 years , will soon be seen in Ghost. The film is directed by MG Srinivas and has created a buzz among fans. On Wednesday (July 12), the makers unveiled the teaser on the actor's birthday.

3 things you need to know

Ghost is likely to open in theatres this Dasara.

The film also stars Jayaram and Anupam Kher in key roles.

It is bankrolled by Sandesh Nagraj under the Sandesh Productions banner.

Shiva Rajkumar in a never-seen before avatar

The teaser of Ghost features Shiva Rajkumar in an entirely new avatar. He portrays a character who wields both guns and power. The teaser begins with the camera focusing on an old, dilapidated building surrounded by a group of henchmen. The atmosphere is tense and ominous, indicating that something important is about to take place.

As the scene unfolds, a voiceover is heard about the dangerous nature of the man they are trying to capture. The voice warns the henchmen to be extremely cautious, mentioning that the previous team sent to apprehend him never returned.

The focus then shifts to Shiva Rajkumar, who is seen sitting near a campfire. He comes across as calm and unfazed by the presence of the henchmen around the building. Rather than the typical pani puri, the actor is shown having an alcohol puri. This immediately catches the viewer's attention. The unusual choice suggests that his character is unique and unpredictable.

Teaser builds an aura around Shiva Rajkumar's character

As the tension builds, the abandoned building is suddenly swarmed by heavily-armed men. The henchmen aim their guns towards Shiva Rajkumar. With a calm demeanour, he tosses away his drink and sets fire to a cover soaked in alcohol, revealing himself as "The Big Daddy". The intensity of the encounter is heightened by the d background score, which iscomposed by Arjun Janya. The teaser concludes with a powerful text that reads, "I have scared more people with my eyes than you can ever scare with your guns. They Call Me OG.. Original Gangster".

Ghost also stars Jayram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan and Satya Prakash among others in pivotal roles. The Sandalwood flick is expected to hit screens in multiple languages this Dasara.