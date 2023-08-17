Maujaan Hi Maujaan: Gippy Grewal's New Film With Carry On Jatta 3 Team Gets A Release Date

After the raging success of Carry On Jatta 3, the makers of the film are back with yet another exciting project. It too will feature Gippy Grewal. The actor will soon be seen in Maujaan Hi Maujaan. The star recently unveiled the first-look poster of the film on his social media handles much to the delight of his fans.

3 things you need to know

Maujaan Hi Maujaan is directed by Smeep Kang.

The film will be produced by Amardeep Grewal.

The first look poster of the film was released today, August 17..

Gippy Grewal is back with another family entertainer

The makers of Maujaan Hi Maujaan have unveiled the first look poster of the film featuring Gippy Grewal, Karamjit Anmol, and Binnu Dhillon. The trio will be seen playing the lead roles in the movie. Maujaan Hi Maujaan is touted to be a family entertainer movie filled with plenty of drama and comedy.

(Makers unveil the first look poster of Maujaan Hi Maujaan | Image: Gippy Grewal/Instagram)

Along with the poster, the makers have also announced the release date of the film. The Gippy Grewal starrer will release in theatres on October 20. The shooting for the film began last year and expressing excitement, Gippy said in an interview that the storyline of the movie will be quite unique and he will portray a different character on the screen.

More about Maujaan Hi Maujaan

Maujaan Hi Maujaan is an upcoming rom-com movie that was supposed to release in theatres on September 15. However, the makers have delayed the release date. Along with Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, and Karamjit Anmol, the film will also feature Tanu Grewal, Yograj Singh, Hashneen Chauhan, BN Sharma, Nasir Chinyoti, and others in prominent roles.