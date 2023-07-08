Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa Starrer Carry On Jatta 3 Becomes Highest-grossing Punjabi Film

Punjabi film Carry on Jatta 3 has raced ahead to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film, worldwide. What's more, the Gippy Grewal starrer has managed this commendable feat within just 8 days of its release. Prior to Carry on Jatta 3, the record was held by this very franchise's second installment, Carry on Jatta 2.

Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa headline this true and blue family entertainer from the Punjabi film industry.

The film features an ensemble cast with other notable names from the film industry, like Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla and Gurpreet Ghuggi also starring in it.

Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa have professionally collaborated multiple times before the Carry on Jatta franchise, namely in Manje Bistre and Best of Luck, the latter of which also launched the actress.

Carry on Jatta 3 eyes worldwide box office domination

In a truly laudable, yet not unimaginable feat, Carry on Jatta 3 has broken a record set by its own predecessor. The film's current worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 66.40 crore and counting. As of day 8 of its theatrical run, the film has become the number one grossing Punjabi film, worldwide.

Carry on Jatta 3 opened strong at Rs 10.12 crore with its mid-week pre-holiday release on Eid. It experienced a gradual climb hitting a high with Rs 13.40 crore on its first Sunday alone. Though the film's daily numbers are charting a steady decline in its second week, the lifetime collections of the film will in all likelihood hold its newly gained number one spot.

Carry on Jatta 3 is biggest in the franchise

Speaking purely from the perspective of numbers, Carry on Jatta is competing with itself. In an exclusive interview with Republic Digital, Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa had shared how they do not really feel the pressure of delivering a clean hit as they are completely confident in their film. The film currently sits ahead of titles like Saunkan Saunkne, Chal Mera Putt 2 and Honsla Rakh, which are all hits.