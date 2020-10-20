Gippy Grewal's Upcoming Film 'Paani Ch Madhaani' To Release In Valentine's Week Next Year

Gippy Grewal's new movie Paani Ch Madhaani release date, as well as the first look poster, has finally been revealed. Earlier this morning, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram handle to confirm the news. The highly-anticipated Punjabi film will be releasing in Valentine's week next year and is helmed by prolific Punjabi cinematographer-director, Vijay Kumar Arora.

Paani Ch Madhaani cast boats of Gippy Grewal & Neeru Bajwa in the lead roles

Popular Punjabi actor, singer and director, Gippy Grewal's movies have always managed to become the talk of the town for several reasons. He has a couple of upcoming movies in his kitty and now, details about one of Gippy Grewal's new movie have been revealed, which has created quite a buzz among fans. The Angregi Beat crooner is all set to share the screen space alongside Punjabi actor Neeru Bajwa yet again in his upcoming film titled Paani Ch Madhaani.

On October 20, 2020, after the first look poster of the highly-anticipated Punjabi film was released by the makers, Taran Adarsh shed some light about the film including Paani Ch Madhaani release date to its cast. The film is currently under the production stage and is helmed by Guddiyan Patole director Vijay Kumar Arora. As of now, it has been revealed that Gippy and Neeru will play the lead roles in the film, whereas details about other Paani Ch Madhaani cast members have been kept under wraps. The Vijay Kumar Arora directorial will hit the silver screens in Valentine's week next year, on February 12, 2021.

RELEASE DATE FINALISED + FIRST LOOK... #Punjabi film #PaaniChMadhaani - starring #GippyGrewal and #NeeruBajwa - to release on 12 Feb 2021 [#ValentineDay]... Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora... FIRST LOOK poster... pic.twitter.com/yODQb9dCoR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 20, 2020

In the first-look poster of Paani Ch Madhaani, Gippy Grewal sports a never-seen-before avatar comprising a long hairdo and an 80s inspired outfit. On the other hand, Neeru Bajwa garnered a lot of praise for her simplistic avatar in the poster of the film. From what it seems, Paani Ch Maadhani could possibly be a period love story. However, no official announcement about the film's plot has been revealed yet.

About Paani Ch Maadhani, the film is jointly produced by Mani Dhaliwal, Sunny Raj and Dr, Parbhjot S. Sidhu. The film's music will be composed by Jatinder Shah while its lyrics will be penned by Happy Raikoti. Furthermore, the film's screenplay is written by Naresh Kathooria.

