Girija Oak Godbole's Video Singing 'Tere Ishq Mein' Is Unmissable; Watch

Actor Girija Oak Godbole is one of the well-known faces in Marathi film industry. She impressed fans with her acting talent in her very first Hindi film Taare Zameen Par alongside Amir Khan. But very few fans know that she is also a very good singer and here’s the proof. Girija recently took fans by a surprise with her terrific voice, she crooned to Rekha Bharadwaj's Tere Ishq Mein and it is unmissable.

The actor went on to record a video of her in a car with not too much light but the perfect notes are evidently enthralling. She pulled down her mask, revealing her face, and sang a few lines to her fans. Along with the post she wrote, “To be noted – feels, to be ignored – light”. Take a look:

Also read | When Lata Mangeshkar Rebuffed Rumours About Singing 'Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' In Bathroom

Seeing this post, fans went all out to praise the actor for her voice. The post received heaps of praise and likes. Fans also went on to ask her, why she does not take singing as her profession? Some of them wrote, “Incredible deep touching voice,” “Multitalented,” “You sing so well…” and many more. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra's Videos Where She Has Flaunted Her Eternal Love For Singing

Girija's acting talent is proven not only in Marathi but also in Hindi, the digital screen and the small screen. Her Ladies Special TV show and The Pandu web series are a few of her recent hits. Fans are always mesmerized by her innate beauty and simplicity. The actor often keeps entertaining fans through her pictures, videos, throwbacks and many more on social media.

She recently shared a stunning throwback picture from her trip to Madrid. Girija looks lovely as she is seen sporting an orange top and also opted for natural makeup, silky left hair and a pair of sunglasses. She can be seen posing in front of the Madrid Palace. Check out the picture here.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the Aditya Sarpotdar’s Mauli. She shared screen space with Riteish Deshmukh, Siddharth Jadhav Saiyami Kher and Jitendra Joshi in crucial roles. Girija is currently spending her time at home with her loved ones due to the on-going pandemic and in an interview, she also revealed that she can’t wait to get back on sets.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor Shares A Video Of Her Mother Singing 'Baahon Mein Chale Aao'

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Pens Cute Birthday Wish For Father; Says, He 'put Singing Into My Veins'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.