GN Rangarajan Passes Away At 90 In Chennai; Son GNR Kumaravelan Shares Post

GN Rangarajan was one of the prolific filmmakers of the Tamil film industry who recently passed away at the age of 90 in Chennai. It was the Tamil artist’s son, GNR Kumaravelan, who informed all his fans about his death through social media. He also added a memorable photo of his father and urged everyone to pray for him and his family.

GN Rangarajan passes away at 90, son reveals through social media

My Father, my mentor , my love ... passed away today morning around 8.45 am. Need all your prayers to keep my family in strength 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tpTfvjG474 — Gnr.kumaravelan (@gnr_kumaravelan) June 3, 2021

GNR Kumaravelan, one of the popular Tamil directors, recently took to his Twitter handle and shared a photo of his late father GN Rangarajan. Next to the photo, he stated that his father, whom he considered his mentor and his love, had passed away this morning. He even specified the time of his demise as 8:45 am and added that he needed all the prayers from all his fans in order to give his family strength. In the end, he asked for everyone’s prayers and added a namaste symbol next to it.

Many fans of GN Rangarajan and his son GNR Kumaravelan were shocked to hear the news about the former’s demise. Many sent their deepest condolences to their family members and wished for GN Rangarajan to rest in peace. Some fans also shared some memorable photos of the filmmaker while reminiscing him and many others stated that they were praying for the family to stay strong in these tough times. There were many others who stated that the Tamil filmmaker was a wonderful director and a great human being. Some of them also dropped in condolences notes stating that they hoped to sanctify the soul of ‘Ayya’. One of GN Rangarajan's friend also took to GNR KUmaravelan's Twitter post and wrote that he was unable to bear the loss and mentioned how he was one of his true friends. Have a look at how the fans reacted to news of GN Rangarajan's death posted by his son, GNR Kumaravelan.

GN Rangarajan's movies

Some of the popular GN Rangarajan's movies include Meendum Pallavi, Ellaam Inbamayam, Meendum Kokila, Aduthathu Albert, Muthu engal sothu, Kalyanaraman, Kadal Meengal and Maharasan. The late Tamil artist directed the above-mentioned films and even produced and wrote a couple of movies out of these.

