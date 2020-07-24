Gnanavel Raja Summoned By Madras High Court In Rs 300 Crore Money Laundering Case

Popular Kollywood producer and distributor Gnanavel Raja, who has produced movies like Singam series, Komban, NOTA, among others, is summoned by the Madras High Court to appear at Ramanathapuram police station on August 7. According to a media report published on Friday, the court has called for the Kollywood producer to investigate his involvement in the 300 crore money laundering case. As per Gnanavel Raja's attorney, he requested interrogation through video conferencing citing the pandemic, but the High Court had rejected his request.

With my girls in Hyderabad 😍👨‍👩‍👧family time pic.twitter.com/0VUXLXsuId — Gnanavelraja (@kegvraja) September 22, 2018

Gnanavel Raja's Rs 300 crore money laundering case

Gnanavel Raja, who runs the production house Studio Green, has been 'wrongly' accused. claims his legal attorney Vijayan Subramaniam of Absolute Legal Law Firm, Chennai. Subramaniam released an official statement, which was published on an entertainment portal on Friday, July 24, where he claimed that Gnanavel Raja and one of the main accused in the laundering case Neethimani have only associated once. Neethimani had distributed Gnanavel Raja's movie Magamuni in 2019. However, their association was not fruitful, so the two have not been in contact since then.

Here's Gnanavel's statement on the money laundering case:

Official statement from producer @kegvraja denying the allegations published by news channels today. More details. #GnanavelRaja pic.twitter.com/0drJnWzv8S — Surendhar MK (@SurendharMK) July 23, 2020

Details about the 300 crore money laundering case

According to a report published on an online portal, Tulsi Manikandan filed a complaint at the Ramanathapuram police station on June 9 against Anand, Neethimani, and his wife Meneka for embezzling 300 crores. According to a media report, the three accused convinced Tulsi and others to invest in a non-existent chit fund. Meanwhile, Gnanavel Raja's advocate claims that the producer was unaware of the embezzlement.

Gnanavel Raja's movies

Gnanavel Raja started as a distributor in Tamil cinema. He is closely related to Suriya and his family. Initially, during his career, Gnanavel Raja only produced and distributed movies of Suriya and Karthi. Gnanavel Raja last bankrolled Arya starrer Magamuni. The film opened to positive reviews and reportedly was a successful venture. Gnanavel Raja will next produce Suriya and Raashi Khanna starrer Aruvaa. The forthcoming movie is directed by Hari, who helmed the Singam series.

