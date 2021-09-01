‘Go On And Conquer The World’: Mahesh Babu On Son Gautam Ghattamaneni’s 15th Birthday

Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni celebrated his birthday recently and the actor took to his social media account to extend his warm wishes to him. He mentioned that watching Gautam grow up has been his ‘greatest joy’. Gautam’s mother Namrata Shirodkar also wished him on social media.

Mahesh Babu wishes his son Gautam Ghattamaneni a happy birthday

Gautam Ghattamaneni turned 15 and his father took to Instagram to post a heartwarming message for him. He wished his son the best and mentioned that it has been a joy to watch him grow up. He also told Gautam to conquer the world in his post. The caption read, “Happy 15 my son!! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Wishing you the best today and always! Go on and conquer the world, love you GG.” The actor coupled the sweet wish with a black and which picture of the father-son duo.

See Mahesh Babu’s birthday wish here

Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar also wished her son on social media. She uploaded a picture of Gautam in a white hoodie. She also wrote a touching wish for the 15-year-old, which read, “You are loved.. for the boy you are, the man you will become and the precious son you will always be!! Happy 15 my dearest Jibil!”

Sitara Ghattamaneni, Gautam’s sister also wished him via Instagram. She uploaded an adorable picture of herself hugging her brother and thanked him for the loving and caring brother he is. She mentioned in her caption, “Happy birthday Annaya!! Thank you for being the loving, caring brother you always are. Now that you’re older, I gotta find new ways to annoy you! Love you to the moon and back.”

Namrata Shirodkar recently took to her Instagram account to share some behind the scenes footage of her husband from the sets of an advertisement shoot. Mahesh Babu can be seen smiling from ear to ear throughout the video his wife posted. Mahesh Babu will soon be seen in the much-awaited Sarkaru Vaari Paata opposite Keerthy Suresh. The actor will also join hands with Trivikram for his next untitled film. The duo collaborated previously 11 years ago, in 2010 for Khaleja. They also worked together in Athadu, which was released in 2005.

Picture Credits: Mahesh Babu-Twitter