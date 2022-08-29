Goa Cops' 9-page Report In Sonali Phogat's Death Sees Aides Admit To 'force Feeding' Drugs

In a massive development, Republic TV on Monday accessed the full case file of BJP leader Sonali Phogat's murder. The 9-page report of the Goa police confirmed that both the accused in the custody have admitted to force-feeding drugs to the BJP leader before her death. They have also confessed that they procured the obnoxious substance on the day of arrival before proceeding to the Curlies beach shack.

Republic Accesses Goa Police full 9-page report

The 9-page report stated, "During the interrogation, both accused Sukhwinder Singh and Sudhir Pal Sangwan has confessed to the crime stating that after reaching Goa he along with Sukhwinder took Sonali Phogat to Curlie's restaurant at Anjuna, Goa on the pretext of partying and there he mixed some obnoxious substance in drinking water and forced Sonali to drink it". "Sudhir Pal also disclosed that Sukhwinder Singh had helped him in procuring obnoxious substances and the same was confessed by Sukhwinder Singh. After drinking the water, Sonali felt uneasy and sick in the restaurant and as such Sudhir Pal took her to the lady's toilet at 2:30 am where she vomited and again came back and danced till 4:30 am. Later she was taken to the hotel, Grand Leoney Resort, Vagator by both the accused and her condition started deteriorating. She was then taken to St Antony's hospital, where she was declared brought dead," as per the report.

"As the involvement of Sudhir Pal and Sukhwinder Singh was found in the above crime and in order to find out the motive, both of them were placed under arrest in Anjuna police station under section 302 (Punishment for murder) r/w 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) of IPC on August 26," the report stated.

Probe into Sonali Phogat's death

Haryana-based Tiktok star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat died on August 22, allegedly after being forced-fed drugs by her associates at a nightclub in North Goa. She was brought dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna on August 23 where the police initially claimed she had suffered a heart attack. However, after the provisional death certificate revealed blunt force injuries on the actor's body, the Goa Police registered a murder case against five persons.

Phogat's personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh on August 26 were sent to 10-day police custody a day later. They allegedly confessed to giving her an obnoxious chemical in a liquid and making her drink it while partying at the Curlies Beach Shack. Subsequently, the police not only arrested Edwin Nunes, the alleged owner of this restaurant but also drug peddlers Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramanand Mandrekar. Phogat's family has demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

