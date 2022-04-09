'Godfather': Chiranjeevi Welcomes Puri Jagannadh On Board For A Special Role; See Pic

Megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer action-thriller flick, Godfather, has created a tremendous buzz ever since its inception. The shooting of the movie has already hit the floor and the makers of the film have now made a surprising announcement on Saturday morning. The lead protagonist of the film, Chiranjeevi, took to Twitter to welcome Puri Jagannadh on board for the project on April 9.

Chiranjeevi welcomes Puri Jagannadh

The South superstar shared a photo alongside Jagannadh from the sets of Godfather, thereby giving a glimpse of his character from the film. Chiranjeevi can be seen posing in the costume of a prisoner as he extends a flower bouquet toward Jagannadh. The latter welcomes his sweet gesture with an infectious smile on his face. While making the announcement, Chiranjeevi penned a heartfelt note for Jagannadh as he praised him for being an exceptional actor.

However, the details of Jagannadh's role yet remain under wraps. Chiranjeevi only mentioned that the makers have recruited him to essay a 'special role'. He tweeted "introducing my @purijagan in a special role, from the sets of #Godfather," alongside a lengthy Telugu note. Take a look at it below:

నర్సీపట్నం నుంచి ఓ కుర్రాడు,వెండితెర పైన నటుడిగా వెలుగు వెలగాలని,హైదరాబాద్ వచ్చాడు.ఒకటి అరా వేషాలు వేసాడు ఇంతలో కాలం చక్రం తిప్పింది.స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్ అయ్యాడు.కానీ అతని మొదటి కల అలా మిగిలిపోకూడదు కదా..అందుకే

More about Godfather

Helmed by Mohan Raja, Godfather stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Satyadeva Kancharana in pivotal roles. Bankrolled under the banners of Konidela Production and Super Good Films, the actioner is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. While the background music of Godfather is scored by S Thaman, the shooting of the film is reportedly taking place in several Indian cities including Mumbai, Ooty, Hyderabad, and more.

More about Lucifer

Released in 2019, Lucifer is a Malayalam action movie helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Bankrolled under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the plot of Lucifer follows the life of a political godfather. After his demise, a lot of thieves dressed as politicians try to take over his rule. But when the question arises about the real replacement of him, only the devil's name strikes the mind of the people. Lucifer features Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, and Manju Warrier in prominent roles.

Speaking of Chiranjeevi's professional front, the actor has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Acharya and Bhola Shankar.

Image: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela/@purijagannadh