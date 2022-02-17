'Godfather': Nayanthara Finishes A 'major Schedule' Of The Upcoming Chiranjeevi-starrer

Superstar Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated film Godfather is currently undergoing an intense shooting schedule, and director Mohan Raja recently announced that they've finished a 'major' chunk of the project with the 'lady superstar' Nayanthara. Sharing a picture alongside Nayanthara, Mohan quipped that it's been 'nothing less than sheer joy n satisfaction' to collaborate with the actor for the third time.

Billed as an intense political actioner, Godfather reportedly comes as the remake of the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster titled Lucifer and also stars Satyadev Kancharana in a pivotal role. The project also marks director Mohan Raja's return to Telugu cinema after a decade.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, February 17, the director shared a picture alongside the leading lady and wrote, "Finished a major schedule today with the lady superstar #Nayanthara for our #Godfather. It’s nothing less than sheer joy n satisfaction working with her for the consecutive third time." Nayanthara shared the same picture and mentioned,"#GodFather on sets." Take a look.

Earlier this month, Chiranjeevi had also shared pictures from the film's sets as he resumed shooting after testing negative for COVID-19. In the caption, he mentioned, "Tested Negative. Back to work & Back in Action with full steam :) Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled & Energised!"

The film is being bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, while Thaman S is handling the film's music score. Nayanthara will be reprising Manju Warrier’s role from the original Malayalam blockbuster and is paired opposite Satyadev.

More on Nayanthara's work front

The actor will be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. In the film, Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the role of Rambo, whereas, Samantha and Nayanthara will play Khatija and Kanmani respectively. Other casts of the film include Prabhu, Kala, Shanthakumari Nambiar aka Seema, Redin Kingsley and Sreesanth among many others.

The film will hit the big screens on the special occasion of Samantha's birthday, April 28 this year. Backed by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, the film is helmed by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

