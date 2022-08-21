Veteran actor Chiranjeevi is all set for the release of his forthcoming action-flick GodFather. The movie will hit the theatres on October 5 worldwide, which also marks the auspicious day of Dussehra. Amid much hype around the actioner, the makers finally unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the film which promises a lot of action sequences, drama and more.

God Father Teaser

On Sunday, a day ahead of Chiranjeevi's 67th birthday, the makers released the teaser video of GodFather which introduces the fans to all the major characters in the upcoming film. The teaser shows the action-packed avatar of the Acharya star, while actor Nayanthara, who recently tied the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, also appeared for a short span in the video. Looking at the teaser, it seems like the film will surely make fans go berserk in the packed theatres. Watch it here:

More about GodFather

The Mohan Raja directorial is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, which starred superstar Mohanlal in the lead. RB Choudary and NV Prasad are backing the film on a massive budget, while Chiranjeevi's wife Konidela Surekha is presenting it. The movie has been primarily shot in Hyderabad, Ooty, and Mumbai.

The movie has already generated a lot of excitement among movie buffs. Speaking of GodFather, it's an action movie with political overtones. Satya Dev and Liger creator Puri Jagannadh play significant roles in the film. The music of the film is being composed by S Thaman, while Marthand K Venkatesh is heading the editing department.