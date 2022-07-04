Godfather Teaser: Chiranjeevi's Powerful First Look Unveiled; Fans Exclaim 'Boss Is Back'

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set for the release of his action-thriller flick, Godfather, and the makers took to social media on July 4 to share an exciting clip with fans. They shared the Godfather teaser as they unveiled the fierce avatar of Chiranjeevi for the first time. The actor's first look was lauded by many fans as they took to social media to express their excitement about the film.

Chiranjeevi 'Godfather' first look

Helmed by Mohan Raja, the short teaser saw events taking place in a political setting as a massive crowd awaited the arrival of a leader. A black car then makes an entrance and the driver steps out ad opens the door for Chiranjeevi.

The actor steps out of the car in a simple yet powerful avatar as he wears a black kurta and sunglasses. His character stands out as all the other individuals gathered around can be seen wearing white. The tagline "The boss is here to rule forever" appeared as the makers introduced Chiranjeevi's character from the film to fans for the very first time.

Fans hailed the actor's first look and mentioned they were sure the film would be a 'huge success'. They also called it his 'best look' as they hailed him for his fierce look.

They were over the moon as they wrote, "The boss is back" as they expressed how eager they were to watch the film on the big screen. The upcoming film will also see Puri Jagannadh, Nayanthara, Satyadeva Kancharana and others in pivotal roles. The film will be the remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Lucifer, which saw Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and more in lead roles.

Image: Twitter/@VatsavRCF