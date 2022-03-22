'Gold': Makers Release Teaser Of Nayanthara, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Actioner

South sensations Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Gold, and its makers had an exciting surprise in store of fans on Tuesday. They took to social media and released the teaser of the film, which assures an action thriller for fans of both the actors. The teaser also gives fans and followers a glimpse into their favourite actors' characters.

Gold teaser out

The short teaser of the film sees Prithviraj Sukumaran's character picking a fight as he kicks an individual in the two-and-a-half-minute clip. Nayanthara on the other hand is seen eating popcorn as she gives the camera a smile. Although Gold's teaser does not divulge much information concerning the plot of the film, it has definitely piqued fans' interest for the upcoming release, considering the movie also marks the return of ace director Alphons Puthren behind the lens after a 7-year hiatus following the release of his phenomenal hit Premam.

Watch the Gold teaser here

The film will be helmed by Alphonse Puthren and it is important to note that this film will mark the filmmaker's return to the industry after a long gap of seven years. He is known for his hit, high-grossing films including Premam, Neram and many more. Considering his track record, fans can't wait to see what Puthren has in store for them with Gold.

Apart from Gold, Prithviraj Sukumaran also has other films in the pipeline including Jana Gana Mana. The film is touted to be a thriller and will also star Suraj Venjaramood in a pivotal role. The release date of the film was recently announced and it was hit the big screens on April 28, 2022. Nayanthara also has many films in her kitty and will soon be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, in which she will share the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is also scheduled to release on April 28, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@goldmovieofficial, @therealprithvi, @nayanthara