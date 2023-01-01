Golden Globe Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR To Travel To LA For Event

SS Rajamouli along with actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be attending the 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on January 10, according to Variety. The filmmaker's pan-India epic movie 'RRR' has been nominated at the Golden Globe Awards in two categories - Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'.

SS Rajamouli's film has been lauded by many film critics and celebs around the world.

'RRR,' which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles, has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films internationally. The multi-starrer period drama has grossed over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide, since its release in March 2022.

Several Hollywood A-listers like Austin Butler, Michelle Williams, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis, along with filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Rian Johnson, James Cameron and Guillermo del Toro will attend the award ceremony for their respective nominated films.

Just a few weeks ago, the filmmaker-actor trio visited Japan for the release of their film in the country. SS Rajamouli, however, has been actively promoting his film in the US at various screening events.

Film bags nominations for international awards, Naatu Naatu shortlisted for Oscars:

The fast-paced song 'Naatu Naatu', which also featured the film's co-lead Ram Charan, was recently shortlisted for the Oscars in the Best Original Song category. It must be noted that being shortlisted for the Oscars is not the same as a nomination. The final nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24.

The official 'RRR Movie' handle tweeted that 'Naatu Naatu' is the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Oscars. The tweet added: "Thank you everyone for supporting us throughout our journey."

Here we go… #NaatuNaatu becomes 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙜 to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! 🤩🙏🏻



THANK YOU everyone for supporting us throughout our journey ❤️#RRRForOscars #RRRMovie https://t.co/8VsXwhQ5C3 pic.twitter.com/E1pLfbCvGb — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 22, 2022

Further, 'Naatu Naatu' composer M.M. Keeravani also got the accolade for Best Music Director from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

RRR has also been nominated for the London Critics Circles Awards in Best Foreign Language Film of the Year and Technical Achievement (stunts) categories. The movie has received two Golden Globe Awards 2023 nominations. Earlier, the movie won the New York Film Critics Circle Award.

