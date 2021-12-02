'Good Luck Sakhi': Exquisite Melody 'Inthandamga' Starring Keerthy Suresh Out; Watch

South Indian diva Keerthy Suresh is currently ramping up for the release of her forthcoming sports romance drama, Good Luck Sakhi. After unveiling the short teaser video of the first song, Bad Luck Sakhi, the filmmakers have released the new song titled Inthandamga. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle and informed her fans and followers that the lyrical song has been released on YouTube.

Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi's Inthandamga song released

The song features Keerthy Suresh and Adi Pinchetti in the lead roles. The song is crooned by Devi Sri Prasad, who has also composed the music for the film. Its Banjara vocals are given by Mangli. Shreemani has penned its lyrics, while its Banjara lyrics are penned by Kamal Eslavath.

Earlier, the makers had released the Bad Luck Sakhi song which seemed to serve as an introductory song to the actor's chirpy character in the film. The young actor appeared enthusiastic as she shared the teaser stating that she cannot wait for the song to release. She wrote, ''Let’s get this show on the road. Can’t wait for the first single to be out! "Bad Luck Sakhi" from #GoodLuckSakhi''. The song will be out on November 8.

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the movie revolves around a girl named Sakhi who is famous for bringing bad luck around her. At one point, she decides to take matters into her own hands. In a bid to turn her life around, she decides to get trained in rifle shooting as seen in the movie poster where she wields a gun in her hand with a funky expression.

Bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Shravya Varma under the banner of Worth A Shot Motion Arts, the movie will release on November 26 in theatres. Announcing the release of the film, she wrote, ''We can’t wait for you to meet Sakhi on 26th November! #GoodLuckSakhi is coming to theatres near you''. The movie will also feature actors Aadhi Pinisetty, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

While fans wait for Good Luck Sakhi to release, they enjoyed her performance in the recently released Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. The film also included Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu, and Prakash Raj.

