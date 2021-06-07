'Good Luck Sakhi' Starring Keerthy Suresh To Have An OTT Release? Makers Share Update

Keerthy Suresh's movie Good Luck Sakhi has been prey to many rumours recently. The sports romantic comedy film was set to release theatrically on June 3, 2021, but was delayed due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. Speculations about the movie's OTT release were rife. On June 6, 2021, Shravya Varma, one of the co-producers of Keerthy Suresh's movie, took to her Twitter account and wrote, "Hearing a lot of speculation about the release of #GoodLuckSakhi, as you all know it was to release on June 3 rd but the turn of events did not permit us to do so." She further mentioned that the movie's release date has not yet been updated and that the platform for the movie's release was yet to be decided.

Shravya Varma responds to Good Luck Sakhi's release date

Hearing a lot of speculation about the release of #GoodLuckSakhi ,as you all know it was to release on June 3 rd but the turn of events did not permit us to do so .

However , there is no clarity on the new release date or platform yet.we will update as soon as we have one — shravya varma (@shravyavarma) June 6, 2021

Fans expressed their relief on learning about the movie's update from the producer. They said that they were eager for the film's release. They urged the makers to release the film on an OTT platform so they could watch it sooner. They also mentioned they were awaiting the release of the first single of the film.

Ott Release Cheyyandi — Pavan SALAAR (@PavanSAAHO45) June 6, 2021

Waiting for update mam☺️ making art too for it 🥰❤️#GoodLuckSakhi — Keerthy_Anu💘 (@Keerthy_Anu) June 6, 2021

Please release in prime soon...can't wait to see keerthi — Professor LDPP (@Professor_LDPP) June 6, 2021

Waiting for 1st Single — Bhavani Prasad Naik Mudavath (@BhavaniPrasadN9) June 6, 2021

Tq mam — ꜱᴜꜱɪ 💘 ᴋᴇᴇʀᴛʜy (@susikeerthy1) June 6, 2021

Producer Sudheer Chandra Padiri, too, denied the rumours circulating around Good Luck Sakhi's release. He penned a note which read, "There are rumours that we are going for a direct OTT release all over media. Kindly request the media to refrain from saying so. None of it is true. We will come with an update if any. Hoping everyone stays home and stays safe", said the producer. On June 7, 2021, he took to his Twitter account to address the speculations. He said, "#GoodLuckSakhi nothing being said is true. We shall announce if any. Till then Stay Safe!"

Producer Sudheer Chandra Padiri addresses rumours around Good Luck Sakhi release date

#Goodlucksakhi nothing being said is true. We shall announce if any. Till then Stay Safe. 😷 — Sudheer Chandra (@sudheerbza) June 6, 2021

Good Luck Sakhi's release date was announced on March 1, 2021, by the lead actor Keerthy Suresh. The movie would concentrate on Keerthy Suresh's character who is often termed as "Bad Luck Sakhi". She aspires to be a shooter and finds a mentor in Jagapathi Babu. Actor Aadi plays her love interest in the movie. The trailer was dropped on August 15, 2020.

Good Luck Sakhi trailer

Image: Still from Good Luck Sakhi

