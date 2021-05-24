Gopi Sundar Wishes Girlfriend Abhaya Hiranmayi On Her Birthday With THIS Throwback Picture

Gopi Sundar and Abhaya Hiranmayi are one of the most popular couples in the South Indian film industry. The music director recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture to wish his girlfriend on her birthday. Since then the picture is going viral all over social media. Here is how Gopi Sundar wished Abhaya Hiranmayi on her birthday.

Gopi Sundar wishes girlfriend Abhaya Hiranmayi on her birthday

Gopi Sundar took to his official Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with his girlfriend. Abhaya Hiranmayi turned 32 years old today. Gopi Sundar revealed that she was just 19 when this picture was taken. In the picture, the couple is seen posing for the camera in front of the Taj Mahal. Abhaya Hiranmayi is wearing a salwar kameez while Gopi Sundar is wearing a chequered shirt and denim. Gopi Sundar also penned down a heartfelt caption along with the picture to wish his girlfriend. He wrote, “You were just 19 in this pic . You are everything for me ... no words to explain ponney ...happy birthday my love ❤️” Here is a look at the adorable picture shared by Gopi Sundar on his girlfriend’s birthday.

Abhaya Hiranmayi's birthday post

As soon as he shared the picture on his Instagram handle, netizens took the comments section by storm. A lot of fans shared wishes for Abhaya Hiranmayi's birthday while several others praised the couple. Singer Aanandi Joshi also took to the comments section and wrote, “Omg!! Happy birthday @abhayahiranmayi” Many fans dropped in heart emojis to praise the duo while others called the couple cute. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Gopi Sundar’s Instagram post.

Gopi Sundar and Abhaya Hiranmayi's relationship

Abhaya Hiranmayi had earlier revealed that she is in a relationship with Gopi Sundar since 2008. She made this announcement in 2019 in an emotional Facebook post. She also shared that she is in a relationship with a married man and referred to him as ‘legally trapped in a marriage’. Gopi Sundar’s wife is Priya Sundar and he also shares two children with her. Abhaya mentioned in 2019 that they are also living together for 8 years. In the caption of the post, Abhaya Hiranmayi shared, “Yes I am not married to anyone before and we have a age difference of 12 years Yes he is a big man in size and I am a tiny tot near him We have our differences in many ways yet living happily and living our moment in the present.”

Gopi Sundar and Abhaya Hiranmayi's relationship announcement

