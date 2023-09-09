Director Sreenu Vaitla, Gopichand Announce Gopichand 32, A High Voltage Action-entertainer

Filmmaker Sreenu Vaitla, known for his comedy style, is set to collaborate with actor Gopichand for an exciting entertainer. The film, tentatively titled Gopichand 32, was officially launched on September 9 with a grand ceremony attended by industry dignitaries. The project is being produced by Venu Donepudi under Chitralayam Studios.

3 things you need to know

Gopichand 32 marks the first production of the Chitralayam Studios.

K Raghavendra Rao, Ramesh Prasad, Adiseshagiri Rao, Suresh Babu, and Naveen Yerneni attended the event.

The film will be shot in India and some international locations.

Gopichand shares photos with crew

Gopichand took to social media and shared a series of photos from the film's pooja ceremony. In the photos, he was seen posing with the film's director Sreenu Vaitla and the rest of the crew. Sharing the photos on X (formerly known as Twitter), the actor wrote, "Excited to announce my next with @SreenuVaitla Produced by #VenuDonepudi under @ChitralayamStds, the first step towards a remarkable journey. Need all ur love @Gopimohan @chaitanmusic."

Sreenu Vaitla says Gopichand will be seen in never-seen-before avatar

During the event, in a media interaction, Sreenu Vaitla said that he is confident that Gopichand will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in this film. The pooja ceremony, which marked the beginning of the project, witnessed the presence of renowned director K Raghavendra Rao, Ramesh Prasad, Adiseshagiri Rao, Suresh Babu, and Naveen Yerneni from Mythri Movie Makers.

The film is expected to go on floors later this month. While KV Guhan is looking after cinematography, the music is handled by Chaitan Bharadwaj. Gopichand 32 is penned by Gopi Mohan.

Apart from this collaboration, Gopichand is also simultaneously shooting for the action film Bhimaa directed by A Harsha. Produced by KK Radhamohan, the film is being made in Kannada. Gopichand's last release, Ramabanam, directed by Sriwass, is set to premiere on Netflix on September 14.