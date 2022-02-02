Gopichand & Raashii Khanna-starrer 'Pakka Commercial' Release Date Out; Check New Poster

The filmmakers of Gopichand and Raashii Khanna-starrer Pakka Commercial are following the footsteps of Radhe Shyam, Etharkkum Thunindhavan, and Vakimai. The makers have now officially announced the film's release date on their Twitter handle. The legal comedy-drama will be hitting the big screens on May 20, 2022. Check out the new poster below.

Gopichand and Raashii Khanna-starrer Pakka Commercial release date announced

The filmmakers have unveiled a new poster of the comedy outing which has caught everyone's eye. The poster shows lead actor Gopichand, who is ready to sing his heart out as he poses in a dapper suit. Announcing the release date of the film, the filmmakers wrote, "Macho star @YoursGopichand & @DirectorMaruthi's #PakkaCommercial in theatres from May 20th, 2022! Pakka Entertainment Guaranteed! #PakkaCommercialOnMay20th."

Pakka Commercial was initially slated for release in theatres on October 1, 2021. However, it was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several films have been affected due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Helmed by Maruthi, the film has been financed by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures. Alongside Gopichand and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles, the film also features Sathyaraj, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in essential roles. The background music has been scored by Jakes Bejoy, while cinematography has been handled by Karm Chawla.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Khanna is currently shooting for Naga Chaitanya-starrer Thank You. Helmed by Vikram Kumar, the film also stars Avika Gor and Malavika Nair as the female leads. The film is penned by VS Ravi, and Dil Raju has backed the film under his home production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. The musical score is handled by S Thaman, while PC Sreeram has taken care of the cinematography.

Image: Twitter/@vamsikaka