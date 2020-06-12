Gopichand Starrer 'Seetimaarr' First Poster Unveiled On His Birthday, Fans Hail His Look

Tottempudi Gopichand is popular for playing aggressive and hard-hitting characters on-screen in the Tamil and Telugu movie industry. The actor has his upcoming movie, Seetimaarr, lined up for his next release. On the occasion of Gopichand’s birthday, the makers of the movie have revealed the first poster of the movie. Read ahead to know:

Seetimaarr first poster out on Gopichand’s birthday

Today, On June 13, 2020, as Tottempudi Gopichand turns 41-years-old, the makers of his much-awaited movie, Seetimaarr, have revealed the first poster of the movie. In the poster, Tottempudi Gopichand is seen wearing sports-wear and looks perfect for the character of a coach. The makers of the movie took to their official twitter handle to reveal the poster.

Directed by Sampath Nandi, Seetimaarr is a sports-drama movie that showcases Gopichand as the coach for the Andhra Kabaddi team. The movie also cast Tamannaah Bhatia and Digangana Suryavanshi. The makers of Seetimaarr stated in a press note that, Gopichand and Taamannaah Bhatia will be seen as team coaches. Digangana Suryavanshi will be seen as a village belle who loves the male lead, while Posani Krishna Murali, Rao Ramesh, Bhumika Chawla, Rehman, and Bollywood actor Tarun Arora have got key roles.

Reportedly, the shooting of Seetimaarr was put on hold in March due to the global pandemic. The makers of the movie have officially announced that almost 60 per cent of the movie has been wrapped up and the rest of the shooting will be done in one long schedule, starting from August. While Mani Sharma is composing the music, the movie is produced by Mani Sharma, under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. The first look of Tamannaah Bhatia has already been released in early February and received a good response from netizens. The poster also revealed the name of Tamannaah Bhatia’s character as Jwaala Reddy.

According to reports, Tottempudi Gopichand worked very hard on his body for the movie. He got to learn about the technical aspects of Kabbadi. After tasting a dud like Chanakya in 2019, he is looking forward to bouncing back in 2020 with a big success.

