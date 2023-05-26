Gori Nagori Alleges Brutal Attack By Family Member, Accuses Police Of Inaction

Gori Nagori recently narrated a horrific incident on social media. The Rajasthan-based dancer and reality show participant stated that her brother-in-law allegedly attacked her and her team in Kishangarh, Ajmer. The incident went down when she was in the city to attend her sister's wedding.

In the video, some men could be seen attacking another group of people with chairs at the venue. In a long note, Gori shared that her elder brother-in-law Javed Hussain said that he will make all arrangements for her at the wedding. She further stated that when she agreed to come to Kishangarh at his request, he and his friends allegedly attacked her and her team. Meanwhile, she also spoke about how she went to the police station to lodge a complaint against them. Explaining further, Gori alleged that the police didn't file her complaint saying that it was a personal matter, and instead took selfies with her.

At the end of the video, Gori Nagori requested the Rajasthan government to provide her protection and asked their assistance in getting swift justice. Sharing the video she wrote, "Hello friends, I am your Gori. I am uploading this video about what happened to me today, on May 22nd it was my sister's wedding. As I live in Merta city and my father and brother aren't there. There is an elder brother-in-law of mine, Javed Hussain who said that if you come for the wedding in Kishangarh, I will make all the arrangements. So, I agreed to come to Kishangarh at his request and I did not know that this was his conspiracy to call me to Kishangarh. Me and my team was attacked very badly by my brother-in-law and his friends." Take a look at the video below.

'Police took a selfie with me', alleges Gori Nagori

In her long note on Instagram, Gori Nagori alleged that the policemen troubled her for a long time. She said that they made her wait and then took selfies with her. "My brother and I went to file the complaint but the police did not take my complaint saying it is a house matter deal at home and the policeman troubled me for a long time, He made me wait sitting there and then took a selfie with me," she wrote.

My life is in danger: Gori Nagori

Gori Nagori pleaded to Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot for their support and protection. She stated that the police was not helping her in the matter. She further said that if anything happens to her, her mom, and her team, the dancer's brother-in-law and his friends will be responsible for it.

She said, "I stay alone in the house and my mom and we are in danger with all these people. If anything happens to my life, my mom, or my team, then these people will be responsible for it, whose video I have taken my name and I will ask only this request from the people of Rajasthan to support me. I want this from the Rajasthan government to Sir Ashok Gehlot ji and Sachin Pilot ji to support me and get justice as soon as possible and punish the person whose mistake is punished. My life is in danger, please help me Rajasthan government."