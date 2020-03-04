The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Gouri G Kishan Feels Blessed To Get An Opportunity To Work With Vijay In 'Master'

Regional Indian Cinema

Gouri G Kishan has worked in various movies. She recently shared a picture on Twitter and thanked the cast and crew of the upcoming film Master. Read on.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gouri G Kishan

South actor Vijay has been dealing with a busy schedule from the past months. He has an upcoming movie Master for which the fans are already excited. The good news is that the team recently mentioned that they have finished the shooting for the film. Gouri G Kishan is also a part of the film and is working with Vijay for the first time in a movie together. She recently expressed her thoughts based on her experience working with actor Vijay.

ALSO READ | 'Master' Wraps Up, Vijay Sethupathi Plants A Kiss On Thalapathy's Cheek On Their Last Day

Gouri G Kishan dream's fulfilled

She recently posted a picture with the cast of the film on Twitter where she mentioned that sharing screen space with Vijay has been a dream. She also talked about the special bond she shared with the actor. Fans commented heart emoji on the post. The post has over 13.9K likes. Not only did Gouri G Kishan, but even the co-producer tweeted about Vijay. He said that it has been a great time working with Vijay for the past few months. He also posted a picture of the upcoming movie celebrations with Vijay.

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda's New Pic With Ananya Panday Raises Eyebrows; Netizens Coin 'Anakonda'

ALSO READ | MasterChef India 6 Winner Abinas Nayak Plans To Travel And Document Food Stories

Master movie cast

The cast of the movie also includes Vijay Sethupathi, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nagendra Prasad in the lead roles. The action movie is been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and bankrolled by Xavier Britto. Gouri G Kishan previously also worked in movies like '96 and Kunjunni Kundithanaanu. 

ALSO READ | 'MasterChef India' Season 6 Winner Abinas Nayak Takes Home Whopping ₹25 Lakhs

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Army
ARMY CHIEF ON CHANGING WARFARE
PM Modi
PM MODI NOT TO CELEBRATE HOLI
MNS
MNS THREATENS 'TAARAK MEHTA' TEAM
Stuart Broad
STUART BROAD OFFERS MOCK HANDSHAKE
Vijay Deverakonda
'ANAKONDA' PIC
Sambit Patra
BJP SLAMS MAMATA BANERJEE