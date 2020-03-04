Gouri G Kishan Feels Blessed To Get An Opportunity To Work With Vijay In 'Master'

South actor Vijay has been dealing with a busy schedule from the past months. He has an upcoming movie Master for which the fans are already excited. The good news is that the team recently mentioned that they have finished the shooting for the film. Gouri G Kishan is also a part of the film and is working with Vijay for the first time in a movie together. She recently expressed her thoughts based on her experience working with actor Vijay.

Gouri G Kishan dream's fulfilled

She recently posted a picture with the cast of the film on Twitter where she mentioned that sharing screen space with Vijay has been a dream. She also talked about the special bond she shared with the actor. Fans commented heart emoji on the post. The post has over 13.9K likes. Not only did Gouri G Kishan, but even the co-producer tweeted about Vijay. He said that it has been a great time working with Vijay for the past few months. He also posted a picture of the upcoming movie celebrations with Vijay.

#MasterShootWrap



Sharing screen space with Vijay sir is a dream come true!😭@Dir_Lokesh and his guy gang are absolute rockstars and @sathyaDP I’m so grateful for the special bond we share. :’) Lastly, to my wonderful co actors - this has been such a pleasure! #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/ox3K9mCdlW — Gouri G Kishan (@Gourayy) March 3, 2020

Been an wonderful few months and it comes to a closure - Master shoot wrapped up !! Heart full of thanks to Thalapathy @actorvijay na, Makkal selvan @VijaySethuOffl brother and @Dir_Lokesh 😊 waiting for the #Master celebrations pic.twitter.com/SNNUUDcCW6 — Jagadish (@Jagadishbliss) February 29, 2020

Master movie cast

The cast of the movie also includes Vijay Sethupathi, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nagendra Prasad in the lead roles. The action movie is been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and bankrolled by Xavier Britto. Gouri G Kishan previously also worked in movies like '96 and Kunjunni Kundithanaanu.

