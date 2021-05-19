'Grand Masti' Actress Sonalee Kulkarni Ties The Knot With Kunal Benodekar; See First Pics

Singham Returns fame actress Sonalee Kulkarni recently tied the knot with fiance Kunal Benodekar in a temple in Dubai. On the occasion of her 33rd birthday, the actress surprised her fans with the good news on her Instagram. The couple had planned a grand wedding in July, however owing to the second wave of the Coronavirus, they preponed their wedding and got hitched on May 7. The actress shared several pictures from the intimate wedding ceremony at the temple which was just attended by a bunch of friends.

Sonalee Kulkarni ties the knot with Kunal Benodekar

Sonalee looked resplendent in her royal blue saree while her husband complimented her by wearing a colour coordinated kurta pajama. The couple looked elated in their intimate wedding pics. The two had got engaged on February 2 last year. In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen putting the garland on her fiance’s neck while in the other candid shots Kunal was seen applying vermillion on her forehead. There were pictures of the couple sharing ṭheir happiness with their distant relatives on video chats while seeking blessings from them. While captioning the post, Sonalee revealed that the two had decided to get married in the UK in June which they later pushed to July. She then came to Dubai to complete her professional commitments and after the UK banned Indian tourists, the actress got stuck in Dubai and hence ended up with her wedding in Dubai.

While sharing her story in the caption, the Grand Masti actress wrote, “So we were about to get married in the UK in June. Due to the second wave of Coronavirus in the UK, we initially postponed our wedding to July and then started looking for a venue. came to Dubai after completing my shooting just to look after our wedding preparation and the second wave of COVID-19 has hit India. I got locked down in Dubai. In April, the UK banned Indian tourists due to COVID-19. Thinking about quarantining, travel restrictions, risks of our families, and several other things, we both decided to cancel our lavish wedding.”

“The wedding date was postponed to June and then we moved it to July. We thought we’d rather surprise everyone and got married in May. Now, we are in one country and don’t know what will happen. After seeing the current situation worldwide, we can’t celebrate our wedding. Rather than spending on our big ceremony, we’d love to donate it,” she concluded. The Singham Returns actress also shared that she will have her dream wedding once things return to normalcy.

