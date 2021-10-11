Guess: Which Star Was Sandeep Reddy’s Choice For ‘Spirit’ Before Prabhas?

Recently, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas took to their official Instagram handle and announced that they are teaming up for a film titled Spirit. Along with the announcement, they also unveiled the first poster informing about the film's title and team's name. Further details about the project are yet to be revealed, however, the filmmakers have promised that the film will be a high octane drama.

However, did you know Prabhas was not the first choice for Spirit? Read on to know more about the highly-anticipated film.

Prabhas was not Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first choice

The collaboration between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas has created yet another storm. However, the Bahubali star was not the first choice of the filmmaker. Mahesh Babu and two other superstars were initially approached for the film. Sandeep has been on a roll ever since his film, Arjun Reddy became an overnight success. The filmmaker managed to successfully recreate the magic with the Hindi flick titled Kabir Singh.

For Spirit, Sandeep had originally approached Ram Charan. According to Koimoi, the reasons have not been revealed, however, the RRR star rejected the film. Later, the script was also sent to Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, who also declined the offer. It was Prabhas, who later called the filmmaker for the narration and gave a nod to the project.

The film, Spirit, is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, T-Series films, and Bhadrakali Pictures. Currently, Sandeep is busy helming the Hindi film, Animal, which is an ecstatic project. The film features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Spirit will go on floors once the director wraps up the ongoing project.

As soon as the announcement was made, 'Prabhas25' trended on Twitter. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Prabhas dropped the first poster and wrote, "Kickstarting my journey with SPIRIT. Directed by @sandeepreddy.vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar @tseriesfilms & BhadrakaliPictures!".

The film's announcement created a buzz among the Bahubali star's fans. They showered him with love and revealed they could not wait for the film. Prabhas is one of the busiest actors in the film industry. He is currently gearing up for the release of his four upcoming films- Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Adipurush, Project K.

Image: PTI