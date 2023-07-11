Gujarati Film Producer, Acquitted By Court For Friends 'accident', Arrested Again

A Gujarati film producer, after weaving a complicated plot of killing his friend, got acquitted by courts and almost got away with it - only to be back in police custody three years later over loopholes in his story about the insurance policies for which he might have killed his friend.

3 things you need to know

The police found that Hasmukhbhai had taken out seven insurance policies worth Rs 2 crore.

Some months after Jagaji died, there were at least two of the insurance policies which had been encashed.

The Kheda local crime branch and kapadvaj police is also investigating the matter.

How did Jagaji Parmar die?

Jagaji Parmar (deceased) and Hasmukh Patel (accused) were fast friends and used to roam around together too. On July 23, 2020, however, Jagaji and Hasmukh were passing by a canal while they were on their way from Dahod to back home. That's when, Hasmuh allegedly lost control of the steering wheel, car fell in the canal and Jagaji died.

An FIR was registered of accident in the matter, and after an investigation and court hearings Hasmukh was found to be innocent in the case. It was only on Sunday , almost three years after the crime was committed, that Hasmukh is once again in the police custody. This time around, the allegations are that of not accident but murder of his friend for insurance money.

The master plot behind Jagaji's death

The police have found that Hasmukhbhai had been friends with Jagaji, and just twenty days before Jagaji died, the former had taken out seven insurance policies worth Rs 2 crore (Rs. 30 lakh each). In fact, the number that had been registered for updates had also been of Hasmukh on the insurance policies.

Some months after Jagaji died, there were at least two of the insurance policies which had been encashed. Both policies were worth about ₹60 lakh together. The authorities were apparently also tipped off after the accused tried to encash the third policy and it was found out that some details of disclosing other policies was not done. After which, the insurance company also triggered another investigation into the trail of the insurance money as well.

What did the police find?

Once again the police has taken Hasmukh in their custody. They are investigating several angles of the entire matter. "The first time around, the investigation was with only limited to the accident and in that alone, there was no foul play suspected. But now, the FIR will also be registered for murder and insurance scam investigation will also be done. Whether the accused and the deceased hatched the plan together or not, will be revealed during the time of the investigation," said the investigating officer while speaking exclusively to Republic.

The Kheda local crime branch and kapadvaj police is also investigating the matter and will also be reconstructing the entire crime scene once again with the accused to determine further details of the crime.