Gujarati Singer Geeta Rabari Performs Live For Audience In USA To Raise Funds For Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has now lasted for over a month and news about shelling and explosions in important parts of the country are still being reported. Several actors, singers and popular celebrities have spoken in support of Ukraine and all those impacted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Many have also organised charity concerts and benefits to collect funds for those impacted by the Russian invasion, which began on February 24.

Popular Gujarati singer Geeta Rabari are no exception and she held a live show in the United States of America and gathered Rs. 2.25 Crores from the event, to help Ukrainians in need during the ongoing Russian invasion.

The famous Gujarati singer took to her social media account to post pictures from the special event held in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States. She performed at an event called Lok Dayro and was grateful to be performing before a live audience. According to a trending post by Viral Bhayani, she performed for Gujarati NRIs and collected a whopping sum of Rs. 2.25 Crores to lend a helping hand to Ukrainians. The pictures she posted saw her seated on the stage as the money that people donated to the cause surrounded her. The Desi Dhol fame singer posted glimpses from the night and wrote, "Glimpse from last night Lok Dayro at Atlanta, Georgia, USA for such an interactive live audience. Sharing some spiritual moments with you all." Several fans, followers and well-wishers headed to the comments section of the post and hailed her for her initiative.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are scheduled to resume face-to-face negotiations this week in Turkey, as stated by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. He emphasised the importance of physical talks being held, as no progress has been made in past negotiations. TASS reported that he said, "The delegation is leaving for Turkey today. We expect that theoretically, this may happen tomorrow. He also added that "face-to-face meetings allow for conducting talks in a more focused, tighter and meaningful way."

