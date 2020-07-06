Gujarati Television Space To Be Graced With Three New Shows; Check Details

As the nationwide lockdown has prompted people to stay at home and practise social distancing, there has been a constant array of reruns of various old and ongoing shows on multiple entertainment channels. Although many of the shows, like Ramayan and Mahabharat, have managed to achieve huge TRPs, the audience has been missing out on new content and shows as well. With Unlock 1.0 in Gujarat, the Gujarati audience will get to see some fresh content. Keep reading to know more:

Three new Gujarati shows to be telecasted

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Rupa Mehta, the director of Doordarshan Girnar, revealed the names of these shows, which are titled as Umber Ne Pele Paar, Chakdol and Haa Moj Haa. Talking about the serials, she said that they are planning to launch two daily soaps and a brand new talk show. She added that they received an excellent response for reruns of many hit shows but, now it’s time to put together new content as well.

Talking about the show Haa Moj Haa, anchor of the show Arvind Vegda, in an interview with one of the leading entertainment portals, revealed that it is an exciting talk show concept wherein he will be meeting the celeb guest virtually. He will be in the studio, whereas the guest will be talking to the audience and him through an online meeting app. He also noted that it is an extension to learn a new skill by anchoring a Gujarati show. He said that he is already excited about this venture and looking forward to the new and fun-loving episodes.

Meanwhile, while talking about the context of the daily soap Umber Ne Pele Paar, actor Shounak Vyas, in an interview with another leading website, spoke that the show is based on Ila Arab Mehta’s famous novel titled Batris Putalini Vedna. The shooting of this show was started in the year,2019, but due to specific approval reasons, broadcast of this serial was on hold. But now he feels that it is a good time to broadcast the new show, as now the audience is almost done with reruns.

