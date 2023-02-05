The Elephant Whisperers producer, Guneet Monga, recently shared the biggest challenge that she and her crew faced while shooting the Oscar-nominated documentary film. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Monga said that their biggest challenge was Raghu and Ammu's (the elephants in the film) mood.

She said, "I think more than anything, the mood of the elephants in the documentary was our biggest challenge because Raghu and Ammu are elephants and not actors. It was almost like you just have to keep rolling because you never know when they'll give you a moment."

Monga also revealed that the scene where Bellie (the elephant's caretaker) commands Ammu to sit down happened instantaneously.

"Bellie told Ammu that, just sit down here and Ammu agreed and started to sit down on her lap. It is something that it just happened in a second. So you have to just concentrate instantly, and keep rolling. Because you never know when there will be a moment that will just be like, oh, my God."

She further said, "It's not like you can give them instructions and they will follow. They're not tamed, but it's amazing."

Monga also mentioned that they shot the film mostly without lights because one cannot use strong lights on wild animals and this was also one of the challenges that they faced.

"I think getting moments and just constantly rolling with cameras and no lights because you can't use strong lights with wild animals and we were also very true to the rules of the jungle, so it was more about finding the moments."

About The Elephant Whisperers

The documentary, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, bagged an Oscar nomination in the Best Documentary Short Film category. The announcement was made on January 24. The docu-film will be competing against ‘Haulout’, ‘How do you measure a year?’, ‘The Martha Mitchell Effect’ and ‘Stranger At The Gate’ in the Oscars race.

The short documentary film revolves around a unique family in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The 41-minute-long film shows how a couple, Bellie and Bomman, take care of two orphaned baby elephants and successfully help them survive.

The Elephant Whisperers is produced by Achin Jain and Guneet Monga.