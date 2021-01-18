Gurpreet Ghuggi's Career Began In Theatre & Other Details About The Punjabi Actor

Punjabi actor and politician Gurpreet Ghuggi has entertained the audiences not only with his comic timing but music as well. He impressed the audiences with his jokes on types of people at an Indian wedding when he appeared on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge show. He had started his acting career by performing theatre in the 1990s. He then bagged roles in television serials like Ronak Mela and Parchhaven. Read ahead to know more about Gurpreet Ghuggi and his movies.

More about Gurpreet Ghuggi and his movies

Gurpreet Ghuggi was born on July 19, 1971, in Gurdaspur in Punjab. He is 49-years-old and attended college in Jalandhar. The actor got married to Kuljeet Kaur and the couple have two children together.

Gurpreet Ghuggi's movies

Gurpreet Ghuggi made his acting debut with the romantic drama movie Jee Aayan Nu. He then went on to star in several comedy films like Ronak Mela, Pind Di Kud, Chak De Phatte and YAAR Pardesi. In Bollywood, Gurpreet Ghuggi's movies list includes Khiladi 786, Singh Is Kinng, Namastey London and Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. He has starred in over 100 films till date. He also won the Filmfare Award for his performance in the 2015 film Ardaas. He was noted for his comic timing when he appeared on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge show. He also hosted a comedy show in 2020 titled as Hasdeyaan De Ghar Vasde. The show is available for streaming on Zee 5.

The comedian is also quite active on Instagram. Gurpreet Ghuggi's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor's life. He shares a lot of posts from his personal and professional life on social media. He also shares his political opinions on his Instagram. Gurpreet Ghuggi's Instagram sees the extensive promotion of his music videos as well.

Political career

Gurpreet Ghuggi entered politics sin 2014. He started his political career by joining the Aam Aadmi Party. He was AAP Punjab's convenor from 2016 to 2017. After he was replaced, Gurpreet Ghuggi quit the party.

Music career

Ghuggi has also entertained his fans with his music. His songs were the party anthem. Some of the most popular songs are Jis Tan Nu Lagdi Aye which has 14 million views on YouTube, Ikk Mauka which has 2.2 million views on YouTube, Ek Jugni Do Jugni Teen which has 2.2 million views on YouTube.

