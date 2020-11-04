H.G Somashekar Rao Passes Away: Read All About The Life Of The Talented Artist

Celebrated theatre artist H. G. Somashekar Rao passed away on November 3. Fans took to Twitter and Instagram to pay tribute to the late artist and also spoke about their favourite work by him. Some of his famous films were Minugu Thare (1996), Harakeya Kuri (1992), Prajegalu Prabhugalu (1992) and Abhimana (1989). Read ahead to know more about the actor in the article below:

H.G Somashekar Rao passes away

Somashekar Rao's early life and childhood

Somashekar Rao was born on January 8, 1932, in Chitradurga, Kingdom of Mysore. His father was a lawyer and his mother was a freedom fighter. His father's name was Harihar Gundu Rao and his mother's name was Venkamma. Somashekar Rao was very good in his studies and was a gold medalist. He completed his degree in Sociology at the University of Mysore. Since childhood, Somashekar was very interested in acting and loved watching films.

Somashekar Rao's career

Somashekar Rao first used to work in Canara Bank as an assistant manager. Even while he was working, he was still looking for acting jobs and studying acting on his own. He got his first break in 1975 in a Kannada film. The film was called Geejagana Goodu. Geejagana Goodu was directed by T.S. Ranga and was a super hit movie. The movie brought much fame to the actor and he went on to do many movies after that.

He was last seen in the 2015 movie - Last Page. Somashekar Rao played the role of a school teacher and many fans admired his role. The film went on to become a huge commercial hit. In his lifetime, the actor worked with Rajkumar, Anant Nag, Vishnuvardhan, Geetha, Ramesh Aravind, and Prakash Raj. He also wrote as many as 25 books and was also working on his autobiography when he passed away.

Somashekar Rao's family

Somashekar Rao was married early in his life and has two kids. Actor H. G. Dattatreya was his brother. H. G. Dattatreya is a very popular actor and was seen in movies like Munnudi (2000), Bettada Jeeva (2011) and Bharath Stores (2012).

Somashekar Rao's death

Somashekar Rao passed away on November 4, 2020, from 'age-related health issues'. He was 86 years old. Many fans have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the artist.

